THE FOREIGN Office has refused to say if Boris Johnson was responsible for signing off intelligence that "unlawfully enabled" the "abduction and brutal torture" of a Dumbarton man in India.

The plight of Jagtar Singh Johal, from Dumbarton, was raised during an urgent question in the Commons, with new Prime Minister Liz Truss urged to raise his case when she has her first call with Narendra Modi.

Mr Johal himself has urged the new Tory leader show "more guts" on his detention than her predecessors.

In a handwritten note, released by human rights organisation Reprieve, he writes that he hopes his "freedom will not be traded in return" for a new trade deal.

He also describes his case as "highly politically motivated."

Ms Truss met Mr Johal's brother, Gurpreet Singh Johal and his MP Martin Docherty-Hughes earlier this year when she was foreign secretary.

Mr Johal has been languishing in prison for five years, held without trial, and facing a possible death penalty.

His family say he’s a peaceful activist, and that the arrest is because he has documented human rights violations against Sikhs in India.

He was abducted from the street by plain-clothes officers while out shopping with his new wife, and has been detained in a series of Indian prisons ever since.

However, India’s National Investigation Agency claim he is a terrorist and that he played an important role in eight targeted killings carried out by the Khalistan Liberation Force during 2016-2017.

They have accused him of distributing money to buy arms, and translating “incendiary material online fanning the fires of secessionist sentiments in Punjab.”

Though he has signed a confession, the family claim he was tortured by police officers.

Last month, the Human rights group Reprieve revealed they had identified his case among anonymised details published in the annual report by the UK’s investigatory powers commissioner.

It set out how MI5 and MI6 passed information about a British national to foreign authorities who then detained and tortured them.

They say it matches details in Mr Johal’s case. His lawyers have now lodged a case with the High Court.

Gurpreet, claimed his brother was facing the death penalty “as a result of the consequences of the UK government.”

Raising the findings in the Commons, Mr Docherty Hughes said the details identified by Reprieve “posed a multitude of hard questions.”

He said: “Like hundreds of thousands of UK citizens of Sikh ethnicity, the Singh Johal family travel to India every year yet now they must wonder if it’s safe for them to continue to do so.”

Mr Docherty-Hughes said Mr Johal's imprisonment had been “caused directly, at least for me, by the intervention of the state which is meant to protect him”.

He went on: “We have a family, an MP and a House of Commons who want answers on who knew what and when.”

Responding for the government, Foreign Office Minister Rehman Chishti said the High Court case made it difficult for him to comment on the detail.

He insisted the UK government’s first priority was the welfare of Mr Johal.

“That is the first priority of the government as it would be the first priority of any government with regards to British citizens anywhere around the world.”

He said ministers had raised the case with their Indian counterparts “at the highest level possible.”

Former Conservative minister David Davis called on the government to review its attitude to torture and its complicity in the practice.

He said: “The allegation is that the British government was complicit in provision of information to the Indian government, knowing that it might be used for torture and in a capital case.

“The point here is that this is not the first time this has happened. On numerous occasions this has happened."

He called for the government to review "its attitude to torture and its complicity and involvement with it.”

He asked the minister to commit that “we will now have that review, covering the Johal case and all the others that went before it, and promising to this House we will never again be complicit in the torture of any British citizen”.

Mr Chishti said: “There are allegations in this case … and there is a procedure and process that those allegations have to go through to be looked at, and they are going through the High Court at this point in time.”

Labour shadow Foreign Office minister Catherine West called on the Government to put some “backbone” in the negotiations with India.

She said: “The allegations in recent weeks of the potential collusion of the British intelligence service in the arbitrary detention of Mr Johal are deeply worrying. It’s vitally important that the veracity of these claims be investigated as soon as possible to find the truth.

“The House will expect the minister to be clear on whether the former prime minister, under whose watch this occurred, we believe, authorised sharing this intelligence with the Indian government when he was the foreign secretary.”

Mr Chishti said the accusation made against Mr Johnson needed to be "fully, thoroughly investigated and looked at."

"And that will be done by the High Court," he added.

There was some anger when Tory MP Bob Blackman said his understanding was that Mr Johal was a member of the KLF “which is a prescribed organisation in India. And indeed at the moment he is facing up to eight charges of either murder or attempted murder.”

He asked the minister to ensure that “consular assistance is provided to him so that he gets a fair trial.”

Mr Docherty-Hughes accused the Tory of being a "spokesperson for a foreign state".



