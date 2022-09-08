The Queen is under medical supervision after doctors became concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace said.
It was added that the 96-year-old monarch "remains comfortable" at Balmoral Palace in Scotland.
A Palace spokesperson said: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”
Prince Charles and Camilla have travelled to the Scottish residence to be with The Queen, Clarence House confirmed.
The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay were staying at Birkhall on the estate and made their way to be by the Queen's side on Thursday.
Kensington Palace confirmed Prince William is also en route to Balmoral.
Ahead of the announcement, party leaders within the House of Commons passed a note before leaving the chamber temporarily.
Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, new Prime Minister Liz Truss and Labour leader Keir Starmer left the chamber during PMQs.
Upon his return, the speaker said: "I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say that we send our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen and that she and the royal family are in our thoughts and prayers at this moment.”
Prime Minister Liz Truss said “the whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime” adding “my thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time”.
The announcement comes after Queen Elizabeth pulled out of a virtual Privy Council on Wednesday.
At Holyrood, Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross approached the clerk sitting beside Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone to discuss the developments, as the faces of MSPs and ministers across the chamber registered shock and concern.
At the end of FMQs, Ms Johnstone told the parliament: “I will say at this point colleagues that I am aware that a statement has been made at Westminster on the health of Her Majesty the Queen. I will of course monitor developments and keep members updated over the course of the day.
“But my, and I’m sure the thoughts of all in Parliament, are with Her Majesty at the time.”
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the news has left everyone "profoundly concerned".
In a statement on Twitter she said: "All of us are feeling profoundly concerned at reports of Her Majesty’s health.
"My thoughts and wishes are with the Queen and all of the Royal Family at this time."
More follows.
