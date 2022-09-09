“YOU’VE never had it so good!” was the (slightly paraphrased) address to the Tory party faithful in 1957 by Prime Minister Harold Macmillan. At that time, life expectancy for men in the UK was below 70, central heating was almost an unheard-of luxury, many homes still had an outside privy, and the country was still rebuilding after the ravages of the Second World War.

Over the 40-odd years that followed, living standards improved greatly.

Sure, there were the odd blips along the way (such as 1978’s winter of discontent) but generally things progressed on a continuous, upward curve. And throughout, the Baby Boomers (born between 1946 and the mid-60s) and Generation X-ers (mid-60s-1980) have enjoyed ever-improving standards of living. Things have worked out well at almost every stage of their lives.

The post-war boomers, most of whom grew up on The Beatles and the Rolling Stones are now pensioners, are by far the most privileged generation in history.

Think the taken-for-granted emergence of everyday home comforts such as washing machines and colour TVs; the explosion of new universities offering free tuition and even maintenance grants to cover the cost of student living, affordable overseas travel with the emergence of the package holiday, inflation-linked gold-plated pensions for many, often with added enhancements encouraging early retirement. The list goes on and doubtless you can think of many more examples.

Couple this with the housing right-to-buy scheme which enabled an affordable step-up onto the property ladder for many which helped by a few bouts of inflation along the way, created considerable property wealth of which today’s generation can only dream.

Fast forward to today as we emerge from the ravages and state munificence of the pandemic. The day of reckoning for the debt and damage to the economy resulting from two years of ‘following the science’ with no heed to the consequences is now upon up, exacerbated many times over by the war in Ukraine.

And the response from the UK Government has been to raise the burden of tax and national insurance to soak the millennials with eye-watering levels of taxation as inflation and the cost-of-living soar.

The baby boomers, meanwhile, many with their inflation-linked pensions, are set to have their state pension benefit triple lock reinstated to provide some protection. By some estimates, my fortunate boomer generation with their increased life expectancy are now taking out some 25pc more than they ever put in and the average pensioner now has a higher income than the average worker.

Meanwhile, at the same time, other benefits are being cut.

Now, to balance the argument, there are many of this privileged generation who will assert with considerable justification that they are but reaping the benefits of hard graft throughout their working lives.

Those were the days of ‘head-down, ar**-up and get on with it’.

No working- time restrictions, flexible hours, guaranteed overtime, childcare vouchers nor the relative comforts of working from home. For many, it was a case of tipping out of bed, getting to work, rolling your sleeves up, and getting stuck in.

They look on somewhat incredulously at a younger generation who have got used to material goods, regular nights out, beauty treatments, advocado toast brunches, and frequent foreign holidays and who appear more interested in wellbeing, work-life balance and the environment than the hard graft to earn a crust.

I don’t envy the politicians who have to take difficult decisions to bridge this widening generational gap.