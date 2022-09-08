THE wife of a former BP executive donated £100,000 to Lizz Truss’s campaign for the Conservative leadership.

Fitriani Hay was one of 21 donors named in the Prime Minister’s latest register of interests.

In total, she raised more than £420,000 in donations, while defeated rival Rishi Sunak raised just under £450,000.

Ms Hay’s support was published online by the House of Commons this morning, just as Ms Truss shared details of her £100bn plan to help with soaring bills.

Controversially, it will be paid for through borrowing rather than a windfall tax on the profits of energy firms.

Glasgow born James Hay worked for BP for nearly three decades. He is now the Dubai-based business JMH Group, and, according to the Sunday Times Rich List, is worth £325m.

Firtiani has previously donated £50,000 to Boris Johnson.

Other supporters for Ms Truss included the Tory peer Greville Howard. His Westminster townhouse was used by her campaign team as a headquarters.

Jon Moynihan, a former prominent member of the Vote Leave campaign donated £20,000, while a smoked salmon firm run by former Brexit party MEP Lance Forman handed her £10,000.

Billionaire, Michael Spencer, who served as the Conservative Party's treasurer from 2006 to 2010, and was granted a peerage by Mr Johnson, donated £25,000 to Ms Truss, Mr Sunak and Ms Mordaunt.

The largest donation to Mr Sunak’s campaign came from Northern Irish businessman Chris Rea, who donated £100,000.

The register of interests also revealed that the £23,853 cost for Boris Johnson’s wedding party was picked up by Anthony and Carole Bamford, the family behind JCB.

They paid for catering, waiting staff, portable toilets, the hire of a marquee, flowers, an ice cream van, as well as smoke and braai - a South African BBQ - at the event at their mansion in the Cotswolds.

Mr Johnson and wife Carrie had originally planned to throw the party at Chequers but was forced to cancel after a backlash.

The Bamfords also helped Ms Truss, donating £5,316 worth of transport costs for the campaign.

Mr Sunak took £50,000 from Yoginvest Ltd, a firm controlled by property investor Nick Leslau, who gave the Conservatives £20,000 in 2019.