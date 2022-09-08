A PLANNED strike by Royal Mail workers on Friday has been called off following the Queen’s death.

Members of the Communication Workers Union were due to continue a 48-hour walkout in a dispute over pay and conditions.

General secretary Dave Ward said: “Following the very sad news of the passing of the Queen and out of respect for her service to the country and her family, the union has decided to call off tomorrow’s planned strike action.”

Buckingham Palace announced the death of Queen Elizabeth around 6:30pm this evening. 

In a statement, the Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Elizabeth II, 96, was the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for more than 70 years.

The Prince of Wales is now King, having acceded to the throne immediately on the death of his mother.