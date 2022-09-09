The Bank of England has delayed a planned decision on interest rates by a week.

The Monetary policy committee were due to meet 15 September, but have now pushed the summit back a week following the death of the Queen.

In a statement, the Bank said: “In light of the period of national mourning now being observed in the United Kingdom, the September 2022 meeting of the monetary policy committee has been postponed for a period of one week. The committee’s decision will be announced at 12 noon on 22 September.”

With inflation at its highest level in nearly forty years, the Bank is expected to raise interest rates by at least 0.5 percentage points, from the current level of 1.75%.

The delay will give the MPC more time to analyse the impact of Liz Truss's Energy Price Guarantee on inflation.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister said the measure - which will see typical household bills effectively capped at £2,500 - would curb inflation by four to five points.

The government has not yet detailed the cost of the scheme, though estimates suggest it could be between £100bn and £150bn.

Ms Truss has said the scheme will be funded through borrowing.