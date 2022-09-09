Edinburgh council bosses have confirmed that two schools and a nursery will close next week as the capital hosts key ceremonial events to mark the Queen’s passing.

The monarch’s coffin is expected to lie in rest for 24 hours at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

It is expected that members of the public will be allowed in to the church to file past the coffin when it resides there in about three days’ time.

READ MORE: Edinburgh road closures expected as city to host key ceremonial events for Queen

The City of Edinburgh Council said on Friday that it is working with the Scottish Government and Police Scotland to accommodate the high number of people who are expected to line the streets to pay their respects.

The following schools and nursery will be closed on Monday, September 12 and Tuesday, September 13:

Royal Mile Primary School

Abbeyhill Primary School

Cowgate Early Years Centre

The council's website read: "We have been advised by the Scottish Government and Police Scotland that a high number of people are expected to come to Edinburgh to pay their respects to Her Majesty The Queen.

"The Royal Mile and many surrounding roads will be closed during this period.

"We have written to parents and carers and we'll provide remote learning for affected pupils."