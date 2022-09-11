Sinn Féin has ruled out taking part in the Accession Proclamation ceremonies.

The Irish republican party said that while they would attend “a number of events” during the ten days of mourning the proclamation ceremonies were intended for “those whose political allegiance is to the British Crown.”

Proclamations that King Charles III is the new monarch will be read out across the UK, including in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast.

Sinn Féin’s president Mary Lou McDonald said it would not be appropriate for her party to take part. She said: “Sinn Féin once again extends our condolences on the death of Queen Elizabeth, whose loss is felt deeply by her family, and many people across our society, particularly within the unionist community.

“We acknowledge the very positive role the Queen played in advancing peace and reconciliation between our two islands, and the two traditions on our island, during the years of the peace process.

“In recognition of this, Sinn Féin will attend a number of events during the ten days of mourning.

“The Accession Proclamation ceremonies are intended for those whose political allegiance is to the British Crown.

“Sinn Féin will not be in attendance at these events."

The Northern Ireland Assembly is currently unable to meet as the DUP has refused to take part in powersharing arrangements in protest at the Northern Ireland Protocol.

However, Stormont will be recalled tomorrow to allow MLAs to pay tribute to the monarch.

Michelle O’Neill, the Sinn Féin First Minister designate, will attend a Motion of Condolence event to be held in Hillsborough on Tuesday, alongside the Service of Reflection in St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast later that day.

Both will also be attended by King Charles.

Over the weekend, Ms O’Neill asked people to be respectful.

The plea came after she was asked about reports of footage on social media which showed fireworks being lit in apparent celebration following the Queen’s death.

Ms O’Neill said: “This is a time for everybody to be respectful.

“Queen Elizabeth has died, there is a family that is mourning her loss.

“At the end of the day, she may have been the Queen of England but she was also a mother, a grandmother, I think people should be very respectful.

“Queen Elizabeth has died, her family are grieving.”

Asked about jokes on social media, Ms O’Neill said: “The British people, people from a unionist identity here are grieving her loss and I think everybody should be very respectful of that and not engage in anything that is anything other than respectful.

“I don’t think it's appropriate for anybody to be engaged in any kind of jokey-type behaviour, someone has died and I think it’s important that we are all respectful.”