Sinn Féin has ruled out taking part in the Accession Proclamation ceremonies.
The Irish republican party said that while they would attend “a number of events” during the ten days of mourning the proclamation ceremonies were intended for “those whose political allegiance is to the British Crown.”
Proclamations that King Charles III is the new monarch will be read out across the UK, including in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast.
Sinn Féin’s president Mary Lou McDonald said it would not be appropriate for her party to take part. She said: “Sinn Féin once again extends our condolences on the death of Queen Elizabeth, whose loss is felt deeply by her family, and many people across our society, particularly within the unionist community.
“We acknowledge the very positive role the Queen played in advancing peace and reconciliation between our two islands, and the two traditions on our island, during the years of the peace process.
“In recognition of this, Sinn Féin will attend a number of events during the ten days of mourning.
“The Accession Proclamation ceremonies are intended for those whose political allegiance is to the British Crown.
“Sinn Féin will not be in attendance at these events."
The Northern Ireland Assembly is currently unable to meet as the DUP has refused to take part in powersharing arrangements in protest at the Northern Ireland Protocol.
However, Stormont will be recalled tomorrow to allow MLAs to pay tribute to the monarch.
Michelle O’Neill, the Sinn Féin First Minister designate, will attend a Motion of Condolence event to be held in Hillsborough on Tuesday, alongside the Service of Reflection in St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast later that day.
Both will also be attended by King Charles.
Over the weekend, Ms O’Neill asked people to be respectful.
The plea came after she was asked about reports of footage on social media which showed fireworks being lit in apparent celebration following the Queen’s death.
Ms O’Neill said: “This is a time for everybody to be respectful.
“Queen Elizabeth has died, there is a family that is mourning her loss.
“At the end of the day, she may have been the Queen of England but she was also a mother, a grandmother, I think people should be very respectful.
“Queen Elizabeth has died, her family are grieving.”
Asked about jokes on social media, Ms O’Neill said: “The British people, people from a unionist identity here are grieving her loss and I think everybody should be very respectful of that and not engage in anything that is anything other than respectful.
“I don’t think it's appropriate for anybody to be engaged in any kind of jokey-type behaviour, someone has died and I think it’s important that we are all respectful.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel