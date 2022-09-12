A minute’s silence will be held across the UK at 8pm on Sunday to mourn the Queen’s death and reflect on her life and legacy.
People are invited to mark the occasion privately at home, on their doorstep or street, or at community events and vigils, No 10 said.
Those living overseas are also encouraged to take part at 8pm their time.
Downing Street said the “shared national moment of reflection” will be an opportunity for everyone across the UK to mark the Queen’s death.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said people are encouraged to “come together”.
“At 8pm on Sunday September 18, the night before the state funeral, there will be a one-minute silence where the public are invited to come together and observe a national moment of reflection to mourn and reflect on the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II,” he said.
“The silence can be marked privately at home on your own or with friends and neighbours, out on your doorstep or street with neighbours, or at any locally arranged community events and vigils.
“We encourage local community groups, clubs and other organisations to mark this moment of reflection. And if you are overseas, people are encouraged to mark the silence at their local time.
“The shared national moment of reflection is an opportunity for everyone across the UK to mark the death of Her Majesty and we will set out details of where the Prime Minister will mark it closer to that time.”
