IN THESE dark times, some organisations will shine, meeting the needs of clients and employees supremely well. At the same time others may to varying degrees let down those who depend on them. Some of these organisations will undoubtedly pay the price and go to the wall.
There is nothing inevitable about this. Fresh research indicates that organisations which survive and thrive in challenging times are essentially those with leaders who make it safe for employees to respectfully disagree, to speak truth to each other and to power.
This is the key finding in a confidential study of over 500 CEOs, directors and section heads by Blas the Edinburgh-based corporate advisory firm, its sister organisation Resilient Corporates and Psychological Consultancy Ltd (PCL). The finding featured in a global online and in situ conference entitled Decision Making, Success and Survival with economist Sir John Kay CBE, who has held Chairs at LSE, Oxford and London Business School, Prof Jens Hagendorff, at King’s College London and Prof Alex van der Heever, of Witwatersrand University, South Africa.
The Boardrooms Reflections Study focuses on the experiences of leaders in the private, public and Third sector. Analysis found a direct link between freedom to respectfully disagree and organisations’ turnover, capacity and capabilities. It also correlated with personal growth among employees and with good engagement between advisors, shareholders and customers.
Geoff Trickey, CEO of PCL, our partner organisation in this study, says this freedom reflects the concept of psychological safety and high levels of this link to benefits including innovation, happiness, engagement, performance, profitability and employee retention, as well as reduced risk of companies failing.
The findings in the study also suggest that leaders could usefully look out for over-optimism among senior executives, especially those in non-executive roles. A further finding is that directors could usefully recognise that some decisions have to be made in uncertain circumstances. I would certainly agree that in challenging times, taking no action is not always the safe or neutral behaviour it may appear to be.
Mr Trickey points to related findings suggesting that CEOs were much less likely than others in the boardroom to cite tensions between themselves and their boards, between boards and shareholders, and between those able to work from home and those in the workplace. He suggests that to prevent escalation, CEOs should aim to become better at recognising emerging tensions.
Respondents reporting poorer performance often also reported concerns that important decisions were being postponed or rushed.
A further finding was that CEOs and their executive colleagues are also less likely than others, particularly the Chair and Non-Executives, to question whether their chosen strategies to deal with impact investing, ESG and climate change, are the right ones.
Mary Campbell is chief executive of Blas and Resilient Corporates
