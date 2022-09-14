Sir Keir Starmer has urged protesters not to “ruin” the ceremonies around the Queen's death for those wishing to pay their respects.
The King and his sons will walk behind the late monarch's coffin this afternoon, as she leaves Buckingham Palace for the final time.
Thousands are expected to line the streets as the royals wind their way to Westminster Hall.
The Labour leader will be part of the official committee in receiving the monarch's coffin.
Speaking to the BBC this morning, he said the country’s response to the Queen’s death has been “very moving”.
Sir Keir was also asked about the police response to those wishing to protest, Sir Keir told BBC Breakfast: “The word I’d use around that issue is ‘respect’.
“I think if people have spent a long time waiting to come forward to have that moment as the coffin goes past, or whatever it may be, I think: respect that, because people have made a huge effort to come and have that private moment to say thank you to Queen Elizabeth II."
In Scotland, two people have been charged for staging separate protests.
One man was arrested on Monday for apparently heckling Prince Andrew.
A woman was charged the day before. Police said the woman, 22, had been arrested on Sunday outside St Giles’ Cathedral in connection with a breach of the peace.
SHe had been seen holding a sign that said “Fuck imperialism, abolish monarchy.”
In London, a barrister and climate activist who had held up a blank piece of paper in Parliament Square said he had been threatened with arrest by a police officer under the Public Order Act.
The arrests have been criticised by civil liberties groups and MPs.
Sir Keir said: “Obviously we have to respect the fact that some people disagree. One of the great British traditions is the ability to protest and to disagree, but I think if it can be done in the spirit of respect…
“Respect the fact that hundreds of thousands of people do want to come forward and have that moment, don’t ruin it for them.”
Sir Keir said he and his family will be among those attending Westminster hall to pay their respects.
“Today I’ll be there as part of the reception committee to receive the coffin,” he said.
“Then later on this evening in a private capacity, because my wife and our children… they want to come in, and as a family we will then pay our own personal respects to a remarkable sovereign.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel