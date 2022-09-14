Sir Keir Starmer has urged protesters not to “ruin” the ceremonies around the Queen's death for those wishing to pay their respects.

The King and his sons will walk behind the late monarch's coffin this afternoon, as she leaves Buckingham Palace for the final time.

Thousands are expected to line the streets as the royals wind their way to Westminster Hall.

The Labour leader will be part of the official committee in receiving the monarch's coffin.

Speaking to the BBC this morning, he said the country’s response to the Queen’s death has been “very moving”.

Sir Keir was also asked about the police response to those wishing to protest, Sir Keir told BBC Breakfast: “The word I’d use around that issue is ‘respect’.

“I think if people have spent a long time waiting to come forward to have that moment as the coffin goes past, or whatever it may be, I think: respect that, because people have made a huge effort to come and have that private moment to say thank you to Queen Elizabeth II."

In Scotland, two people have been charged for staging separate protests.

One man was arrested on Monday for apparently heckling Prince Andrew.

A woman was charged the day before. Police said the woman, 22, had been arrested on Sunday outside St Giles’ Cathedral in connection with a breach of the peace.

SHe had been seen holding a sign that said “Fuck imperialism, abolish monarchy.”

In London, a barrister and climate activist who had held up a blank piece of paper in Parliament Square said he had been threatened with arrest by a police officer under the Public Order Act.

The arrests have been criticised by civil liberties groups and MPs.

Sir Keir said: “Obviously we have to respect the fact that some people disagree. One of the great British traditions is the ability to protest and to disagree, but I think if it can be done in the spirit of respect…

“Respect the fact that hundreds of thousands of people do want to come forward and have that moment, don’t ruin it for them.”

Sir Keir said he and his family will be among those attending Westminster hall to pay their respects.

“Today I’ll be there as part of the reception committee to receive the coffin,” he said.

“Then later on this evening in a private capacity, because my wife and our children… they want to come in, and as a family we will then pay our own personal respects to a remarkable sovereign.”