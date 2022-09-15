ON morning walks in Washington, DC, I stroll along pondering, now and then whispering to my trusted dog Leo. Last week, I heard the seasons of nature whispering to each other that it was time again to guide in change. As the light of days shorten, school days have landed in earnest, farmers plan the harvest, and we edge toward the winter chill, this is the moment especially to be mindful of the well-being of those around us.

Like you, I have been surrounded by the recent news in the US and the UK that has focused on the political stage – politicians donning partisan costumes rehearsing before us, seeking parts in the play of governance as they deliver their lines. Have we not seen this play many times before? I admire those who stand for office with the motivation to advance the common good, improve lives, and keep hope alive. I recently watched former President Barrack Obama and Michelle Obama deliver poignant remarks, and came away refreshed by the skill they have to connect with people, raise optimism, and motivate us to serve others.

As we consider these questions, we do so in the midst of economic recession, historic inflation, a cost of living crisis, and a war that is generating significant destabilisation and human hardship.

One critical area political figures must focus on is how to embolden the charitable, non-profit, and social enterprise sectors. Many of these entities and the good people behind them are looking problems literally straight in the eye – eyes that are tired, eyes that are anxious.

These sectors not only will render immediate care and service, but they will be integral to helping the US, UK, and Scotland emerge out of adversity.

The National Council of Non-Profits here in Washington, DC, notes that prior to the pandemic, charitable organisations employed more than 12.3 million individuals nationally, paid $826 billion in wages, benefits, and payroll every year, and spent nearly $2 trillion annually.

They further highlight that nonprofits collectively employ more Americans than the construction, finance, and insurance industries combined.

In Scotland, a similar dynamic has played out. A significant percentage of the workforce is connected to nonprofit, charitable, or social enterprise employment. We should not be dismissive of these sectors as irrelevant solutions to our economic and energy challenges. In fact, if governments invest more into these sectors and create economic and social incentives for those who work in them or invest in them, we will see both the deepening of a compassionate society and an injection of energy that rekindles a passionate economy.

Since I opened with walking and the season of opportunity before us to help those in need, let me close with one of the most extraordinary and inspiring initiatives that is uniquely Scottish and an example for the world – Kiltwalk.

Here are some Kiltwalk figures that are sure to inspire you. The Glasgow Kiltwalk in April raised £4m, the Aberdeen Kiltwalk £924,000, and in Dundee £930,000 was raised. With the addition of Edinburgh on September 18 that total number will be a massive injection of funds resulting in support for over 1,000 charities. Since 2016, Kiltwalk says Kiltwalkers have raised £22.5 million, and The Hunter Foundation, through the extraordinary generosity of Sir Tom Hunter, have added £11.4 million – that’s a total of £33.9 million for over 3,000 charities. It offers a road map to addressing community and economic challenges.

I wish I could be there in person this Sunday in Edinburgh, but I will be a Kiltwalker here across the pond in solidarity, yes, in kilt, and with Leo. And I might even whisper as I stroll how proud I am to call friends so many of those who walk and move through life in Scotland, America, and the world as positive examples for good.

I am reminded of the line from the late African America author Toni Morrison, who said, “The function of freedom is to free someone else.” That mindset of considering others from the vantage point of our own gifts and opportunities is enormously powerful as a tool for change. We all have troubles, we all have talents, we all are on this walk together.

Ian Houston has spent his career in Washington, DC as an advocate for diplomacy, trade, global poverty alleviation, intercultural dialogue. He is a GlobalScot and serves as President of the Scottish Business Network in the US. He is an Honorary Professor at the University of the West of Scotland and honorary lecturer at the University of Aberdeen. His views are his own.