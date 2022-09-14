ALEX Salmond has criticised the BBC’s coverage of the Queen’s funeral, accusing the broadcaster of appropriating “a display of Scottish respect and affection for our late monarch to peddle a state political line.”

Taking to Twitter, the former first minister said viewers had been “badly let down.”

He said the journalists and contributors to the corporation’s programmes had tried to suggest that the late monarch was staunchly against independence.

The ex-Russia Today presenter also criticised the “historical ignorance” of some of those commentating on the footage of the ceremonies around the Queen’s death.

He said: “The ongoing attempt to appropriate a display of Scottish respect & affection for our late monarch to peddle a state political line, shows the extent of BBC departure from broadcasting standards.

“In the course of a remarkable three days, we can at least say that Scotland has done the Queen proud.

“I am in no doubt that she planned the whole thing exactly as it transpired and the solemnity, without flummery, is what she would have wanted. It was as it should be.

“In the case of the BBC, journalists and contributors queue up to parade their historical ignorance but apparent certainty of the late Queen’s opinions without the benefit, for the most part, of ever having a serious personal conversation with her.

“BBC bias and the needless, and completely pointless, arrest of a handful of protesters have been the only jarring notes in an otherwise fitting and positive Scottish contribution and appreciation for this truly remarkable lady.”

Though he did not mention any specific examples, the BBC was widely criticised after historian Robert Lacey described John Knox as “the old great Protestant reformer, who cleared the Catholics out of Scotland.”

There was laughter at the comment followed by the BBC host replying: “That’s how history remembers him.”

Human rights lawyer, Aamer Anwar was among those criticising the broadcaster.

Since when was it ok for national broadcaster @BBCNews to laugh about the genocide of Catholics? Imagine if they laughed about the clearing out of Muslim or Jews ? Decorum? meanwhile King Charles III in 2022 will defend one true Protestant faith ✝️🇬🇧pic.twitter.com/z6zvW2PCvt — Aamer Anwar✊🏾🏳️‍🌈#BlackLivesMatter (@AamerAnwar) September 12, 2022

Earlier, Mr Lacey had asked the hosts why the Royal Standard in Scotland was different from the Royal Standard in the rest of the country. They were unable to explain.

Meanwhile, the next day, the royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell claimed the Queen was “greatly distressed” about the possibility of an independent Scotland and promoted the “advantages” of being united.

He said that her intervention at Crathie Castle ahead of the 2014 referendum, where she urged Scots to "think very carefully about the future," was planned well in advance by the palace.

He said: “It is undoubtedly the case that the whole question of the monarchy in Scotland is something about which a lot of thought is given at Buckingham Palace.

“The Duke of Rothesay, as he’s known in Scotland or has been known until now … but yeah the family and William too, I think, feels very strongly about the importance of the Union.

“All the advantages that the nation as a whole has from being united.”

Mr Salmond paused his own regular show on the Kremlin-backed Russia Today at the start of the year following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

He said it would remain suspended “until a peace is re-established.”

However, Ofcom later revoked the channel’s licence, saying they believed it was "impossible for RT to comply with the due impartiality rules of our Broadcasting Code."

The BBC has been approached for comment.