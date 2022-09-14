DOWNING Street has insisted businesses will receive money to help with October’s energy price increases, though they have warned it may not arrive until November.

The commitment from No 10 comes after firms were warned that they would have to wait longer than households for financial support, despite thousands of companies

According to the Financial Times, one official told executives: “It is not worked through yet. I don’t know whether it will come in before November.

"There’s some debate about whether it can be brought forward and happen before then.”

More detail is expected from Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng when he delivers an emergency budget after the country exits the mourning period for the Queen.

No official date has been set, but with the Commons in recess this week and due to go into recess again on September 22, that means the only opportunity is next week, after the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

Under the Government’s “energy price guarantee”, bills for the average household will go no higher than £2,500 at any point over the next two years.

It will save a typical home around £1,000 from October 1, when the current consumer price cap had been set to soar.

It is still not entirely clear what the exact form of the support offered to businesses will take.

Unlike households, firms are not covered by the energy price cap.

In her speech outlining the energy price guarantee for households last week, Liz Truss told MPs that the government would “also support all businesses, charities and public sector organisations with their energy costs this winter.”

The Prime Minister said the government would offer “an equivalent guarantee for six months” and then further support for “vulnerable sectors, such as hospitality, including our local pubs.”

While No 10 said the price guarantee could be brought in for households without legislation, there is speculation there may need to be some form of legislation needed to enact support for businesses.

Emma McClarkin, the chief executive of industry body, the British Beer and Pub Association, warned that delays to help for businesses could be catastrophic.

She said pubs would “not be able to wait days, let alone months to get clarity on their energy bill. Many are making decisions now as to whether they will have to close this winter.

“We need urgent clarity on whether this cap will deliver for businesses and help them out of a crisis that has been building for months, and urge the chancellor to seriously consider what immediate reassurance he can give for the thousands of business owners currently in despair.”

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister’s spokesperson told reporters: “We will confirm further details of the business support scheme next week. The scheme will support businesses with their October energy bills and that includes through backdating if necessary.”