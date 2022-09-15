GORDON Brown and Alister Jack have joined criticism of the BBC’s coverage of the death of the Queen.

The former Labour prime minister and the Tory Secretary of State for Scotland are said to be unhappy with a report on Monday's News at Ten that claimed Scots could vote for independence during the new King’s reign.

Their complaint comes after Alex Salmond blasted the broadcaster for peddling “a state political line” by suggesting the Queen was anti-independence.

According to a report in the Telegraph, Mr Brown and Mr Jack's criticism centres around claims made in a report by Special Correspondent, Allan Litle.

The veteran and well-respected journalist said that the new King had returned to a Scotland “diverging from the rest of the UK politically for 40 years, where support for independence is as high as it’s ever been”.

He said the new King’s reign could be defined by the “eventual dissolution of the United Kingdom itself”.

Sources close to Mr Jack told the paper the coverage was “outrageous”. They said: “The monarchy transcends the Union. The Union of the Crowns in 1603 was more than a century before the political union in 1707.

“The BBC should really not be introducing the independence debate into the Queen’s death. There’s no link.”

The paper says it is understood Mr Brown “was extremely unhappy at the claims, which echoed the SNP’s political narrative.”

Mr Salmond took to Twitter to express his unhappiness with the BBC, accusing the broadcaster of appropriating “a display of Scottish respect and affection for our late monarch to peddle a state political line.”

He said viewers had been “badly let down” by journalists and contributors suggesting that the late monarch was staunchly against independence.

The ex-Russia Today presenter also criticised the “historical ignorance” of some of those commentating on the footage of the ceremonies around the Queen’s death.

He said: “The ongoing attempt to appropriate a display of Scottish respect & affection for our late monarch to peddle a state political line, shows the extent of BBC departure from broadcasting standards."

He added: “In the case of the BBC, journalists and contributors queue up to parade their historical ignorance but apparent certainty of the late Queen’s opinions without the benefit, for the most part, of ever having a serious personal conversation with her.

“BBC bias and the needless, and completely pointless, arrest of a handful of protesters have been the only jarring notes in an otherwise fitting and positive Scottish contribution and appreciation for this truly remarkable lady.”

The BBC did not respond to requests for a comment.