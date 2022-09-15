JOHN Swinney could be forced to announce a raft of public spending cuts on the eve of the SNP’s annual conference after the Treasury moved to hold their emergency mini-budget next week

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to unveil a raft of tax cuts and set out more detail on the Energy Price Guarantee when he addresses MPs on September 23.

Last week, the Deputy First Minister - who is covering the maternity leave of Finance Secretary Kate Forbes - warned MSPs that he would need to make “further savings” to fund the Scottish Government’s package of measures to help with the cost of living crisis.

Over the summer, Nicola Sturgeon committed to holding an emergency budget review in a bid to identify funding that could be transferred from less vital areas to help ease the pressure on households struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

In a letter to the Finance and Public Administration Committee, Mr Swinney said he needed to wait until the UK Government’s emergency budget before those savings in his own budget could be identified.

He said the Scottish Government’s Emergency Budget Review would be set out “within two weeks of the UK fiscal event planned for later this month.”

The SNP party faithful are due to gather in Aberdeen between 8 and 10 October.

Mr Swinney has already announced cuts totalling £500m to public services in order to fully fund the additional £700m needed for public sector pay deals.

In his letter, Mr Swinney revealed that more than £108m had been taken from the social justice portfolio, almost £60m removed from the net zero portfolio.

The budget for employability schemes will be cut by £53m.

He told MSPs on the committee: “For the avoidance of doubt, further savings will be required to balance the budget, particularly if inflation continues to rise and to direct maximum support to those who need it most.

“Any further savings that are identified during the Emergency Budget Review will be over and above those detailed here.

“I have committed to setting out the outcome of the EBR within two weeks of the UK fiscal event planned for later this month.”

It is unusual for major statements to be delivered in the Commons on a Friday.

However, the death of the Queen, an imminent trip to a climate conference in New York for Prime Minister Liz Truss, and the Westminster recess for party conference season has limited the time available for Mr Kwarteng to unveil his tax and spending plans.

He is expected to reverse the recent rise in national insurance and scrap the planned hike in corporation tax.

There is some speculation he could also bring forward a pledge by former chancellor Rishi Sunak to cut income tax by 1 per cent.

The budget will come just two days before Labour hold their annual conference in Liverpool.

There is an expectation that the parliamentary recess will be cut by one week so that MPs return before the middle of October.