JOHN Swinney could be forced to announce a raft of public spending cuts on the eve of the SNP’s annual conference after the Treasury moved to hold their emergency mini-budget next week
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to unveil a raft of tax cuts and set out more detail on the Energy Price Guarantee when he addresses MPs on September 23.
Last week, the Deputy First Minister - who is covering the maternity leave of Finance Secretary Kate Forbes - warned MSPs that he would need to make “further savings” to fund the Scottish Government’s package of measures to help with the cost of living crisis.
Over the summer, Nicola Sturgeon committed to holding an emergency budget review in a bid to identify funding that could be transferred from less vital areas to help ease the pressure on households struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.
In a letter to the Finance and Public Administration Committee, Mr Swinney said he needed to wait until the UK Government’s emergency budget before those savings in his own budget could be identified.
He said the Scottish Government’s Emergency Budget Review would be set out “within two weeks of the UK fiscal event planned for later this month.”
The SNP party faithful are due to gather in Aberdeen between 8 and 10 October.
Mr Swinney has already announced cuts totalling £500m to public services in order to fully fund the additional £700m needed for public sector pay deals.
In his letter, Mr Swinney revealed that more than £108m had been taken from the social justice portfolio, almost £60m removed from the net zero portfolio.
The budget for employability schemes will be cut by £53m.
He told MSPs on the committee: “For the avoidance of doubt, further savings will be required to balance the budget, particularly if inflation continues to rise and to direct maximum support to those who need it most.
“Any further savings that are identified during the Emergency Budget Review will be over and above those detailed here.
“I have committed to setting out the outcome of the EBR within two weeks of the UK fiscal event planned for later this month.”
It is unusual for major statements to be delivered in the Commons on a Friday.
However, the death of the Queen, an imminent trip to a climate conference in New York for Prime Minister Liz Truss, and the Westminster recess for party conference season has limited the time available for Mr Kwarteng to unveil his tax and spending plans.
He is expected to reverse the recent rise in national insurance and scrap the planned hike in corporation tax.
There is some speculation he could also bring forward a pledge by former chancellor Rishi Sunak to cut income tax by 1 per cent.
The budget will come just two days before Labour hold their annual conference in Liverpool.
There is an expectation that the parliamentary recess will be cut by one week so that MPs return before the middle of October.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel