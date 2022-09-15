SCOTTISH Secretary Alister Jack and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace have watched over the Queen's coffin in Westminster Hall as part of the guard provided by Edinburgh's Royal Company of Archers.

Both men were holding longbows, a quiver of arrows and wore the group's distinctive dark green and black uniform, along with a Balmoral cap with an eagle feather tucked in the side.

The company, which dates back to 1676, functions as the sovereign’s bodyguard in Scotland and is one of three ceremonial units tasked with guarding the sovereign as she lies in state.

They have been heavily involved in the ceremonies in Edinburgh marking the death of the Queen and the ascension of King Charles

The unit also watched over the late monarch's coffin while it was in St Giles’ Cathedral earlier this week.

The two men are standing vigil between 12pm and 6pm and will stand for 20 minutes at a time.

Speaking about the Queen after her death was announced, Mr Jack said: “Her long reign was defined by hard work and dedicated public service, earning her the respect and devotion of her citizens.”

Reports suggest the Royal Company of Archers have anywhere between 300 and 530 members, many of whom are drawn from Scotland's aristocracy.

They are led by the 10th Duke of Buccleuch, one of the largest private landowners in Scotland.

Earlier on Thursday morning, one of the royal guards watching over the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall collapsed.

The guard was standing at the foot of the late monarch’s casket when he suddenly fell to the floor.

Footage taken from a live broadcast which was posted to social media at around 1am captured the collapse.

The black-clad guard was holding a ceremonial staff when he appeared to faint, with nearby officials quickly rushing to his aid.

As he was tended to, the live vision quickly faded to exterior, night-time vision of the building.