Nicola Sturgeon has said it was an “honour to represent Scotland” as leaders from across the globe joined with the royal family and other mourners at the Queen’s state funeral.
King Charles III was left close to tears during a state funeral service at Westminster Abbey, where the Archbishop of Canterbury described his mother as having touched “a multitude of lives” and having been a “joyful” figure for many.
About 2,000 people attended the service at Westminster Abbey in London, with members of royal families from across Europe present, along with politicians from across the the political spectrum and world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and French president, Emmanuel Macron.
The First Minister was amongst those at Monday’s service, along with other Scottish politicians, including the Scottish Labour leader, Anas Sarwar, and his Liberal Democrat counterpart, Alex Cole-Hamilton.
Ms Sturgeon described the hour-long ceremony as being “one of the most momentous occasions in recent history” as she spoke of a “final and poignant goodbye to a deeply respected and much loved monarch”
She hailed the Queen, who died on September 8 at Balmoral in the Highlands, as being a “great constant” as she added it was “an honour to represent Scotland at the service”.
The First Minister added: “As the Queen is laid to rest, it gives us a chance to reflect on the events of the past 10 days which have provided a sincere, solemn and fitting tribute to our longest-reigning monarch.
“We knew how important Scotland was to the Queen and, over recent days, we have been reminded just how much Her Majesty meant to the people of Scotland.”
