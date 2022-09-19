Police officers were diverted from the Queen’s funeral to deal with widespread disorder in Leicester after a cricket match between India and Pakistan.
Leicestershire Police said a number of resources were provided to them, with extra officers deployed from the West Midlands, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.
Horses from Thames Valley Police were also deployed in the city, the force added.
Police said the extra assistance was provided through the normal mutual aid process and some officers were diverted from going to London to help.
The widespread disorder has led to 47 arrests, with a faith leader saying it was sparked by a “country-based dispute” after the cricket.
Amos Noronha, 20, was sentenced to 10 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession of an offensive weapon in connection with the violence.
Suleman Nagdi, from the city’s Federation of Muslim Organisations, told the PA news agency it was the first time he could remember the communities becoming violent.
The violence is believed to have been between Muslim and Hindu communities, with Mr Nagdi saying “loyalties kicked in” after the cricket.
Two arrests were initially made when police said disturbances broke out at an unplanned protest on Saturday night and Sunday morning.
A further update on our response to the disorder in areas of East Leicester.— Leicestershire Police (@leicspolice) September 19, 2022
A total of 47 arrests have been made so far.
If you have heard anything or have any more information you can submit this via our report link at https://t.co/i1pIZT74rW pic.twitter.com/RMIeKIzRrZ
In a statement confirming the first 15 arrests, Leicestershire Police said: “Officers became aware of groups of young men gathering on Sunday afternoon in the North Evington area of the city.
“Officers spoke to them and took steps, including putting in place a temporary police cordon, to minimise harm and disturbance to communities.”
