COUNCIL bosses have warned SNP ministers against a “one size fits all” approach to funding crucial net zero policies.

MSPs have committed to cutting 1990 levels of emission across Scotland by 75 per cent by 2030.

But Cosla, the umbrella organisation for Scottish councils, has warned that progress will fall short “at the current pace”, pressing a need “to increase the pace of delivery considerably in order to make further, deep cuts” to emissions.

The organisation’s environment and economy spokesperson, Gail Macgregor, has told Holyrood’s Net Zero, Energy and Transport Committee that there is “definitely a shortage in skilled workforce” in local government”, adding that we are “less than 100 months away from the 2030 targets”.

Some authorities including Glasgow and Edinburgh have pledged to become net zero by 2030, 15 years ahead of the national target for Scotland.

Ms Macgregor added that “local government is completely signed up” to the net zero aim, but insisted it must be done “in a greater collaboration with the Scottish Government”.

She stressed that “local, individual, bespoke initiatives are required”, calling on ministers to rule out a “one size fits all” strategy for local government.

Ms Macgregor told MSPs that “any funding that is coming into councils” must have “as much flexibility as possible”.

Andrew Burns from the Accounts Commission earlier told the committee that “there’s huge pressure on local authorities”.

He added: “The pressure on the delivery of those services is enormous at the moment.”

Mr Burns told MSPs that “collaborations across local authorities and between layers of government in Scotland” is needed to ensure climate targets remain on track.

Nicola Sturgeon has began lobbying the City of London as part of efforts to lever in private funding for net zero policies – with an admission that neither the UK or Scottish governments can afford the investment needed to meet targets.

David Hammond, from the Society of Local Authority Chief Executives and Senior Managers, told MSPs that local authorities need to be “really creative and work with the private sector”, pointing to the need to “create business investment cases” for plans to decarbonise homes in Scotland, with a £33bn pricetag, as well as rolling out infrastructure for electric vehicles.