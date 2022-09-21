THE SCOTTISH Greens wll demand answers from police bosses amid concerns over “free speech and democracy” after anti-monarchy protesters were arrested.

The Scottish Government party is set to pen a letter to the chief constable of Police Scotland, Iain Livingstone, after a string of high-profile incidents involving protests against the Royal family last week during events in Edinburgh marking the Queen’s death.

Greens justice spokesperson Maggie Chapman has also tabled questions at Holyrood this afternoon following concerns being raised by a number of members of the public.

It follows a series of news reports of people objecting against the monarchy being arrested or moved on during official events, with the Greens raising concerns over freedom of speech and the right to protest.

During the proclamation of King Charles, a 22-year-old woman was arrested in connection with a breach of the peace after an anti-monarchy sign was held up, while another 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with the same offence after Prince Andrew was heckled as he walked in a procession of the Queen’s coffin on its way to the cathedral.

A third man, 74, pled guilty to breach of the peace near the Palace of Holyroodhouse and received a £350 fine.

Other instances of arrests also took place at events to commemorate the late Queen south of the border.

Ms Chapman said: “We are aware of a number of concerning incidents involving Police Scotland and members of the public during events last week.

“Given Scotland’s proud tradition of freedom of speech and peaceful protest, we are seeking urgent clarification as to what happened and why Police Scotland deemed it necessary to intervene in the way they did.”

She added: “With some proceedings remaining active, we are limited in what we can say. However, free speech and democracy are the very bedrock on which the Scottish Parliament was founded. Any action taken has to be appropriate and consistent with this founding principle.

“That is why I have tabled questions and am writing to Police Scotland as a matter of urgency.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.