Former President Donald Trump is never far from a scandal and he's back in the news again after New York's Attorney General filed a $250m civil lawsuit against his company.

The 76-year-old has been at the centre of a raft of allegations since leaving office, as well as having twice faced impeachment proceedings while in the White House.

If can all get a little confusing, so here's what you need to know about the latest developments.

What are the charges against the Trump family?

New York Attorney General Letitia James is alleging, after a three-year investigation, that the Trump Organization committed numerous acts of fraud over the last 11 years.

These include artificially inflating the value of assets to secure loans and tax breaks, giving false or misleading valuations on financial statements, and enriching themselves to the tune of $250m (£220m) - that's the money the state is looking to get back.

Who is under accusation?

Along with Trump, his two eldest children Ivanka and Donald Jr have been named in the lawsuit, as well as Allen Weisselberg and Jeffrey McConney of the Trump Organization.

Will anyone be arrested?

No - at least not yet. The New York Attorney General doesn't have the power to file criminal charges, but the allegations will be referred to federal prosecutors and the IRS - they do have the power to issue indictments.

How has Trump reacted?

Much as you'd expect. He has accused James - who is black - of being a racist and called the proceedings "another witch hunt".

The Trumps are accusing the Attorney General of playing political games as she seeks re-election, citing her comments before being elected that Trump was an "illegitimate President".

It seems like there's a lot of legal stuff going on with Trump right now?

There is, and this may be the least of his worries.

There's an ongoing investigation into documents that the former President took to Mar-a-Lago - more than 11,000 of them.

Some of those were marked top secret and reportedly related to nuclear intelligence on other countries, as well as U.S operations which require special clearance to view. That's the kind of thing the FBI take very seriously.

Trump claims that he had declassified the documents before taking them, but has presented no evidence of this.

The former President even claimed to have removed the classification telepathically - no, seriously.

He told Sean Hannity on Wednesday night: "You’re the president of the United States, you can declassify just by saying it’s declassified, even by thinking about it."

Earlier on Wednesday a federal appeals court had granted permission for the justice department to resume their investigation of the documents, noting "the record contains no evidence that any of these records were declassified".

And what about January 6?

The other big issue facing Trump is the January 6 committee, which is ongoing.

That's an investigation into the attempted insurrection when the former President's supporters looked to storm the capitol to prevent the results of the 2020 election from being certified and Joe Biden declared Commander in Chief.

Trump had claimed, without evidence, that the election was stolen through widespread voter fraud.

Indeed, any election fraud may well have been on the MAGA side.

What's that all about?

A grand jury in Georgia is probing whether Trump and his team sought to illegally overturn the results of the election in the state.

The outgoing President called Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger on January 2 urging him to "find" the nearly 12,000 votes his campaign would have needed to win.

When Raffensperger refused, Trump said: "You know what they did and you’re not reporting it. You know, that’s a criminal offence. And you know, you can’t let that happen. That’s a big risk to you."

It's believed prosecutors are considering charges under anti-conspiracy laws, among other things, which can carry lengthy prison sentences.

Trump's former lawyer Rudy Giuliani has been informed he's a target of a criminal investigation relating to the case.

What does this all mean for Trump?

In the short-term we just don't know. He remains hugely popular with the Republican base and continues to tease a re-election run for 2024.

The avalanche of legal action against him will be a burden but potential rivals have a tough line to walk if they want to avoid alienating the MAGA crowd.

Party bigwigs will surely be trying - quietly - to prevent another Trump tilt at the White House, but it remains to be seen if anything but the long arm of the law could stop him if he did run.