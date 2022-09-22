AN SNP minister has accused the UK Government of attempting to “row back 47 years of protections” after publishing plans to amend, repeal or replace all EU legislation.

All EU legislation will be amended, repealed, or replaced under the new Brexit Freedoms Bill introduced to Parliament by the UK Government today.

The law will end the special legal status of all retained EU law by 2023, with UK ministers claiming it will lead to the development of new laws that best fit the needs of the country and grow the economy.

But Scottish Government Constitution Secretary, Angus Robertson, has penned a letter to UK Business Secretary, Jacob Rees-Mogg, raising his “fundamental opposition” and “deep concern” at the proposal.

He said: “This Bill puts at risk the high standards people in Scotland have rightly come to expect from EU membership. You appear to want to row back 47 years of protections in a rush to impose a deregulated, race to the bottom, society and economy.

“This is clearly at odds with the wishes of the vast majority of the people of Scotland who will be dismayed at the direction the UK Government is taking.”

Mr Robertson said he had expressed concerns earlier this month about the Bill, claiming that “Brexit ideology, rather than the best interests of our citizens and businesses” would be put first.

“Now that we have received the full print of the bill (disappointingly with less than a day’s notice), it is alarming to see this concern realised,” he added.

The Constitution Secretary also claimed the process around the Bill undermined devolution, because he has not received a request for legislative consent.

There is currently no legal requirement for Westminster to ask for consent from devolved parliaments when legislating in devolved areas, but a convention means ministers are expected to ask for legislative consent.

He wrote: “I am greatly concerned by the attitude of the UK Government in respect of devolved power, including the operation of the Sewel Convention with regards to this legislation – despite your assurances when we met in May that the Convention would be respected.”

“At the time of writing, I have received no legislative consent request from you in relation to the Bill.

“As a matter of urgency, could you please clarify that you will be seeking this from the Scottish Parliament.”

Announcing the plans, Mr Rees Mogg said: “Now that the UK has regained its independence, we have a fantastic opportunity to do away with outdated and burdensome EU laws, and to bring forward our own regulations that are tailor-made to our country’s needs.

“The Brexit Freedoms Bill will remove needless bureaucracy that prevents businesses from investing and innovating in the UK, cementing our position as a world class place to start and grow a business.”