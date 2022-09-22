AN Alba Party candidate and solicitor was allegedly attacked at his office in Glasgow, the party have said.

Muhammad Shoaib, 69, is currently in hospital but his condition is not known, Alba told our sister title The National.

He ran as a candidate to represent the Pollokshields area of Glasgow in the local elections earlier this year.

Chris McEleny, Alba’s general secretary, said Shoaib was “attacked” outside his Victoria Road office on Wednesday afternoon.

Police locked down the scene and a cordon blocking off part of the pavement remained in place outside the shopfront on Wednesday night.

McEleny said Abdul Majid, the convenor of Scots Asians for Alba, had been in touch with Shoaib but that they were not able to establish his condition.

Police have refused to give further detail on the incident, describing it as a “disturbance”.

A 35-year-old man was charged in connection and appeared in court on Thursday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 2.45pm on Wednesday, 21 September, to a report of a disturbance in the Victoria Road area of Glasgow.

“Emergency services attended and a 69-year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

“A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He is expected to appear at court on Thursday, September 22.”

Alba leader Alex Salmond said: “The Alba Party are honoured to have the support of Scots Asians.

“Their commitment to helping to build a better Scotland for everyone should be welcomed and cherished by all.

“We are deeply upset with the news of the attack on Muhammad Shoaib.

“The convener of Scots Asians for Alba has been in touch and I have offered Mr Shoaib the full support of our party.

“Alba stands for Scotland and the Scots Asian community are integral to our country.

“We stand with Muhammad and his community now and always, and hope the police use all powers available to them in relation to this incident and in reassuring members of the community.”