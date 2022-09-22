COUNCIL bosses in Edinburgh will propel forward plans to roll out a tourist tax in the city – calling on SNP minsters to act quickly.
In her Programme for Government, Nicola Sturgeon announced long-anticipated plans to allow local authorities to introduce a transient visitor levy (TVL) or tourist tax to tally up extra revenue.
The City of Edinburgh Council has agreed to reach out to the Scottish Government and hopes to have a timetable drawn up for rolling out the scheme by November.
A consultation carried out by the city council based on a two per cent charge to visitors was backed by 85 per cent of locals.
Council leader Cammy Day said the policy could raise up to £15m a year for the authority, but insisted it cannot be used to replace the authority's core budget from the Scottish Government.
He said: "We welcome a long overdue announcement to bring in a transient visitor levy for local authorities – a TVL that could support wider cultural offerings, a TVL that can help provide better core services and a TVL that would provide support to wider infrastructure across the city."
Mr Day said a timetable being drawn up will allow Edinburgh "to prepare as a city and prepare as an industry to bring the TVL in".
He added: "We acknowledge, of course, that this has been an extremely challenging period for our culture and hospitality industries and are fully committed to working together with them, the wider tourism industry and other partners to co-produce a scheme that works best for the whole of our capital city.
“I’ll be pushing the Scottish Government hard to ensure that any income generated is in addition to our block grant funding – not instead of it – and that we’re in a position to benefit from this as soon as possible.”
But fellow Labour councillor, Scott Arthur, the city's transport and environment convener, suggested that "2% is not enough", adding that efforts should be "more ambitious as a city".
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here