THE SCOTTISH Government’s clean energy strategy has been dealt a blow after research found that hydrogen will not have a major role in the future of heating homes across the UK.

The peer-reviewed report found that not one of the independent research pieces it identified thought there would be widespread use of the fuel in central heating systems.

Under the Scottish Government’s current strategy, ministers hope to generate 5GW of power by 2030 and 45GW by 2045, when Scotland will become net zero.

Critics have warned over the costs of green hydrogen, which uses renewable energy to split water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen, while blue and grey hydrogen still requires fossil fuel gas as fuel.

The stark report said that using hydrogen in domestic heating is less economic, less efficient, more resource intensive and has a bigger environmental impact than many alternatives.

These include heat pumps, using solar thermal panels which heat water directly in the sunlight, and district heating – where whole blocks or neighbourhoods are supplied through the same hot water system.

The research, which will be published in academic journal Joule, was carried out by Jan Rosenow, Europe director at the Regulatory Assistance Project think tank in Brussels.

“Using hydrogen for heating may sound attractive at first glance,” he said.

“However, all of the independent research on this topic comes to the same conclusion: heating with hydrogen is a lot less efficient and more expensive than alternatives such as heat pumps, district heating and solar thermal.

“Rather than hoping for hydrogen to eventually be able to replace fossil gas used for heating our buildings we should focus on speeding up the roll-out of energy efficiency and heat pumps, technologies consistently identified as critical for reducing carbon emissions from buildings.”

Proponents of hydrogen for heating say that the gas could tap into the existing natural gas pipelines that currently connect to most homes in the UK.

They also believe that it would be easier to reconfigure homes to run with hydrogen boilers.

The Scottish Greens, who entered into a co-operation agreement with the SNP at Holyrood last year, remain sceptical about scaling up the technology instead of prioritising other sustainable methods, despite the keenness of Nicola Sturgeon’s party.

Scottish Greens environment and energy spokesperson, Mark Ruskell, said: ““Green hydrogen made from renewable energy will be a precious resource that is needed to decarbonise shipping and industrial sectors.

“It would be an expensive folly to waste green hydrogen to heat hot water when electricity is more cost effective.

“Blue hydrogen made from expensive natural gas makes no sense and will build dependency on fossil fuels at the wrong time.”

On the eve of COP26 last year, the Herald revealed that SNP ministers were ramping up pressure on the UK Government to "accelerate” the development of clean hydrogen after fears emerged Scotland was “frittering away” the potential of scaling up the industry.

The move came after the UK Government announced that a “final decision” on blending up to 20% hydrogen into the gas grid will not be made until the end of 2023.

Under the Scottish Government’s current hydrogen policy, points to “the need for pace” in developing the industry.

The SNP’s strategy highlights investment in blue hydrogen projects in the 2020s and building up to green hydrogen production at scale by 2045, when Scotland has legally committed to become net-zero.

The policy statement claims that “Scotland’s unique selling points” - its natural resources, infrastructure and skilled energy workforce will “enable us to could "become the producer of lowest cost hydrogen in Europe by 2045”.

An updated energy strategy was due to be published in the spring, but has been delayed until later this year.

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.