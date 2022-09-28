Simon Haston, Principal Technology Partner, BT Group

BT Group's Simon Haston

As a society, we have never been more reliant than we are today on data and connectivity - and in Scotland, BT Group's trailblazing work with the country's new 5G centre has been accelerating the deployment and adoption of this truly gamechanging technology.

Our personal and professional lives can now be run on our smartphones now that we can access data wherever we are, transforming the way most people live and work.

From social networking to banking, emailing to booking travel, it’s hard to think of many areas of our lives that haven’t been transformed by the power of technology and connectivity.

In fact, mobile network EE, part of the BT Group, recently reported a 40% annual increase in data usage by consumers across the UK.

This is why 5G is so important and why BT Group is investing heavily to keep our EE 5G network the number one ranked in the UK for performance for over nine years - with the network now covering more than 55% of the UK population.

BT Group is committed to Scotland. EE was the first network to launch 5G in Scotland in 2019.

We contribute £1.2bn annual GVA and our investments support 12,400 jobs here. We have invested in 5G across Scotland and will continue to do so as we see the societal benefits that can be driven from access to it.

The demand for data is increasing, automation, augmented virtual reality and AI are everywhere. Individually and collectively these technologies need width, speed, low latency, flexibility and security.

Over the last two years, we have been working closely with the Scotland 5G centre, the national centre for accelerating the deployment and adoption of 5G, who has been trialling new application opportunities here.

Funded by the Scottish Government, the 5G Centre is uniquely positioned with connections to industry, telecoms providers and academia – allowing the team to work collaboratively and support the delivery of advanced communications solutions, future proofed to unlock Scotland’s digital potential.

In partnership with the Scotland 5G Centre and Forth Environmental Resilience Array (Forth-ERA), BT helped to launch the Forth Valley 5G Hub on the 13th September, in association with the Stirling Regional Deal.

Scotland's first 5G hub in Alloa, serving the wider Forth Valley

The Forth Environmental Resilience Array is the first flagship multi-million-pound investment programme through Scotland’s International Environment Centre and is funded as part of the Stirling and Clackmannanshire City Regional Deal.

With The University of Stirling and other regional stakeholders, we’re building a world-first model for green recovery in the Forth Valley using the power of 5G.

This aims to create a thriving and sustainable economy in the region and supports Scotland’s commitment to becoming a Net Zero society by 2045.

The facility will boast one of the most advanced 5G networks in the UK. It will allow any business to develop and test new applications using 5G. The focus of the Hub will be supporting climate change and helping Scotland meet its environmental challenges.

Small businesses will be invited to a series of events to find the latest technologies that can help Scotland become one of the most innovative countries in the world in tackling climate change.

This facility is not about delivering short term point solutions. The ambition is to use this incredible network and facility to build a wider transformational foundation.

This foundation is known as our digital place platform. It ingests data from anything or anyone into a single data exchange over a 5G network. This data can then be exploited using AI or integrated with a multitude of cutting-edge applications.

It will benefit the local community and deliver a hub for digital innovation for all organisations, local people and visitors. It will bring together big industry, start-ups, academia, public services and local businesses.

It will not only provide cutting edge technology, but also support technical consultancy and challenges for local companies.

BT has also been working in partnership with a local council in Scotland, showcasing how 5G can benefit schools and young people here. We recently delivered an immersive classroom experience powered by our EE 5G network.

This is a full 360-degree immersive reality experience, where students can experience what it’s like to be in outer space, under the ocean or on a World War One battlefield. This investment will support inclusive growth in the region.

I’ve also witnessed first hand examples of how access to connectivity and data can also benefit local businesses in Scotland. I recently visited a research farm just outside of Edinburgh, which was actually more of a mass data factory than a working farm.

It became evident that 5G is essential to the running and efficiency of the farm. Everything was monitored using 5G data: movement, feed times, weight, emissions, behaviour, temperature and health of the animals. As a result, this vital information helps the farm owners to ensure productivity and informs their decision making.

This, in turn, supports the quality and price of the food on our tables.

However, it should be said that technology is often the easy part. Building an innovation mind-set and a sustainable commercial model are the biggest challenges.

The extent to which we innovate is largely dependent on the level of risk, appetite and the extent of support from the very top. This reflects the extent to which an organisation is willing to take risks with its investment, its reputation and its capacity to support innovation.

However, to deliver truly transformational services and experiences for customers, some element of risk and change is essential. Working in collaboration with key partners is also important for success.

At BT Group, we are committed to Scotland and we’ll continue to invest in partnerships and innovative thinking in order to deliver the most effective connectivity solutions to help Scotland to thrive in the digital age and make societal change a reality.

