SIR Keir Starmer has backed Liverpool to beat Glasgow in the bid to host next year’s Eurovision song contest.

The BBC yesterday confirmed that the international pop extravaganza would be held in one of the two cities.

This year’s contest was won by Ukraine and, as is tradition, next year’s competition should be held there.

However, Vladimir Putin’s invasion has left broadcasters scrambling to find an alternative location in the UK.

A number of cities offered to host, but after a shortlisting process, it is now down to Glasgow and Liverpool. The winner will be announced in the coming weeks.

Sir Keir Starmer - who is currently in Liverpool for Labour’s conference - was asked by BBC Breakfast which of the two cities he wanted to win.

“These are always difficult questions,” he replied. “Obviously, I want them both to do well. But here I am in Liverpool so I’ve got to give them the nudge.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer reveals on #BBCBreakfast who he is backing to host the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023

Labour's MP for Birmingham Yardley said her party leader was wrong.

"Don't agree with Keir Starmer on BBC just now," she tweeted. "I obviously wanted Birmingham but I think Glasgow has the edge to host Eurovision."

Glasgow’s bid was also backed by Sam Ryder, the UK’s 2022 entry and runner-up in the contest.

He told Clyde 1: “I’m Sam Ryder and I want the Eurovision to be in Glasgow!”

Meanwhile, Eurovision host, Graham Norton has said Glasgow would be a “great place” for the contest.

Speaking to STV’s News at Six on Tuesday, Norton said: “I think Glasgow would be a great place to have it.

“You’ve got the amazing venues, you’ve got the hotels, airports, the trains and the banter.

“Every taxi driver of Glasgow is going to be saying: ‘Yes! Come on!'”

After it was revealed that Glasgow had made the final two, Susan Aitken, the leader of city's council, said: “We’re excited that Glasgow has made it to the final two cities in the running to host Eurovision and a celebration of Ukraine next year.

“The competition has been very strong, but Glasgow has an unrivalled track record for successfully hosting major global events.

“Between that experience and expertise; our famous live music scene, and one of the world’s top entertainment venues in the OVO Hydro – Glasgow has everything it takes to host a show that the whole Eurovision family can be proud of.”



