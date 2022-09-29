GLASGOW Council could sell off Kelvingrove Museum, the Gallery of Modern Art and the city’s George Square HQ in a bid to settle outsanding equal pay claims.

The “sale and leaseback” plan would see the authority sell a number of “operational property assets” to a new council-operated legal entity which would then rent them to taxpayers at a commercial rate, "for a specified term."

Other properties likely to be involved in the scheme include Kelvin Hall, and brand new schools in Sighthill and Gowanbank.

In a new paper shared with members of the City Administration Committee, officers insist that “all operational activity carried out at these establishments will continue as normal and will not be affected by the sale and leaseback proposals."

The local authority paid out £505m in 2019 to end a legal challenge over the unfair pay grade system which saw some male workers paid more than women in equivalent roles.

However, that only covered the period up to 2018.

As a new pay grading scheme has still not been introduced, the authority needs to settle the remaining liability as well as some outstanding claims.

According to the independent advice taken by the council, the total value of the six properties is around £200m.

The paper says the “recurring lease costs will be provided for in the Council’s revenue budget from 2023/2024. Part year costs during 2022/23 will require to be met from within available resources.”

It goes on to say the “sale and leaseback capital receipts will significantly contribute to the overall funding available for the settlement of the remaining equal pay liability.

"Together with existing reserves, the total funding available to settle our equal pay liabilities (including all costs) will be circa £270million.”

Tory MSP Stephen Kerr said the sale was the "result of consistent underfunding from the SNP Government."