GLASGOW Council is set to sell off Kelvingrove Museum, the Gallery of Modern Art and the city’s George Square HQ in a bid to settle outsanding equal pay claims.

The “sale and leaseback” plan would see the authority sell a number of “operational property assets” to a council-operated legal entity which would then rent them to taxpayers at a commercial rate, "for a specified term" likely to be between 30-40 years.

The proposal was signed off by councillors this morning.

The other properties involved in the scheme include Kelvin Hall, and brand new schools in Sighthill and Gowanbank.

In a paper before the City Administration Committee, officers insist that “all operational activity carried out at these establishments will continue as normal and will not be affected by the sale and leaseback proposals."

The local authority paid out £505m in 2019 to end a legal challenge over the unfair pay grade system which saw some male workers paid more than women in equivalent roles.

However, that only covered the period up to 2018.

As a new pay grading scheme has still not been introduced, the authority needs to settle the remaining liability as well as some outstanding claims.

The sale and lease-back arrangement was used to finance the previous settlement, with the council's arm’s-length City Property Glasgow Investments LLP borrowing to purchase the buildings and then leasing them back.

The paper goes on to say that doing the same again with Kelvingrove and the five other buildings "will significantly contribute to the overall funding available for the settlement of the remaining equal pay liability."

According to the independent advice taken by the council, the total value of the six properties is around £200m.

Another £70m is still in reserve from the first round.

The council say the deal means the buildings "will remain in the city’s ownership and users will not see any difference in how they access them on a day-to-day basis. "

Council leader Susan Aitken said: “I’m determined to deliver pay justice for thousands of women in our workforce.

“After a decade going round in circles in the courts, we made this a priority in the last council term and, in twelve months, reached a fair settlement through open and honest negotiations.

“This update is about putting the building blocks in place to finish that job.

“We are, again, making this a priority early in the council term and seeking to put right a wrong that has damaged the council, its workforce and the city for too long.”

She added: “Raising these kinds of sums is exceptionally challenging – and the high-profile properties involved, particularly in this second tranche, illustrates that.

“However, the city’s historic failures on equal pay come at a price – and releasing the potential of our property, while keeping it in the city’s ownership, at least protects services and the future of these valued assets.”