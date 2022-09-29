POLICE Scotland has defended its handling of the protests at events following the death of the Queen and the ascension of King Charles.

In an update to the Scottish Police Authority, Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone revealed that 13 people had been arrested in total during the period of Operation Unicorn, the plan that kicked into action after the late monarch passed away.

A number of senior politicians raised concern over some of the arrests, including Tommy Sheppard, the SNP MP whose Edinburgh East constituency includes the Palace of Holyroodhouse and St Giles’ Cathedral.

He claimed the force had been “excessive” in its use of breach of the peace to arrest anti-monarchy protesters.

But Sir Iain insisted Police Scotland had a “total commitment to freedom of expression”.

The senior officer also shared details of the “magnitude” of the operation, which, at one point, involved 4,000 officers as the Queen’s coffin was taken from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

Sir Iain said, as with COP26, probationary police were taken away from training and deployed under the supervision of experienced colleagues.

The Chief Constable told the authority that the “enormous operation” had been a success.

“There were no security breaches; no significant violence or disorder; no safety issues; and relatively few arrests among countless interactions and engagements between officers and our fellow citizens over the course of the Operation Unicorn period.”

He praised the “compassion and professionalism” of his officers. He said many of them had set “aside personal plans at short notice to give public service.”

He said the 13 arrests had been for “low-level disorder; violence; abusive and threatening behaviour and the illegal use of drones.”

A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged after the Duke of York was allegedly heckled on the Royal Mile as the Queen’s coffin was carried up the Royal Mile.

Earlier, a 22-year-old woman had been arrested and charged after being spoken to by police on the Royal Mile while holding a sign that said “f*** imperialism, abolish monarchy”.

A 74-year-old man was also arrested and charged over alleged breach of the peace offences outside the Palace of Holyroodhouse, while a 38-year-old man was similarly arrested in the Duthie Park area of Aberdeen after allegations he was “seen with eggs” in view of the cortege.

Sir Iain said: “With the eyes of the world upon Scotland, it was clear people would wish to take the opportunity to make their voices heard, whether in relation to their views on Monarchy; the war in Ukraine; the cost of living crisis or other causes.

“We planned for this and facilitated a number of demonstrations during the Unicorn period, not all of which attracted media attention.

“Police Scotland’s total commitment to freedom of expression is demonstrated by our strong track record – during COP26, throughout the pandemic and over many years - of facilitating peaceful demonstration.

“We have rightly gained international recognition and interest as a police service which places personal liberty and human rights at the heart of all we do – day in, day out in operational reality, not simply academic theory.”

Sir Iain said that on a “very small number of occasions” during events his officers made “dynamic assessments that the behaviour of individuals required police intervention as it appeared to breach the threshold of criminality.”

He said: “It is now for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service to independently review the circumstances, sufficiency of evidence, and whether the matter is in the public interest to prosecute.”

The Chief promised the force would assess any concerns raised about policing.

“I categorically undertake, as I have done consistently while holding the office of Chief Constable, that if we have got something wrong in relation to a specific set of circumstances or we could have done something better, we will acknowledge that and take necessary and proportionate action to put it right.

“I have underlined on numerous occasions, including at various meetings of this Board, that policing is often placed in an invidious position by those calling for a certain response depending on which group is making their voice heard.

“As I made clear, and repeat again today, campaigning and demonstration is a legitimate, necessary, vital part of civic life, irrespective of the position being advanced. However, let us be equally clear - abusive or threatening behaviour is not legitimate protest."