ALISTER Jack has insisted the government will “hold firm” with the decisions taken at last week’s mini-budget, despite the economic turmoil of the last seven days.

In an interview with the BBC, he described the £45bn worth of tax cuts as "small" and said nobody should not have been surprised by the policies of Liz Truss's government.

The Secretary of State for Scotland was speaking ahead of the Prime Minister and Kwasi Kwarteng holding emergency talks with the Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR).

There was panic among investors after the Chancellor announced sweeping tax cuts and £60bn worth of borrowing. The pound fell to a record low against the dollar, and government borrowing costs soared

The Bank of England was forced to step in and start buying government bonds at an "urgent pace" to help restore "orderly market conditions".

One of the big criticisms of last week’s fiscal event is that the Chancellor went ahead without any analysis from the independent budget watchdog.

Last night, in a letter to the SNP’s Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, and their shadow Chancellor, Alison Thewliss, the OBR confirmed that the body sent “a draft economic and fiscal forecast to the new chancellor on 6 September, his first day in office”.

They also said that they had offered “to update that forecast to take account of subsequent data and to reflect the economic and fiscal impact of any policies the government announced in time for it to be published alongside the ‘fiscal event’.”

However, the Chancellor declined to commission the OBR to produce that forecast.

Speaking to the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, Mr Jack insisted there simply was not time as it would have taken them “a few months to update it, not a few days.”

“Within six working days of being Prime Minister, [Ms Truss] brought forward a huge support mechanism for people's energy prices for businesses energy prices, a bigger support mechanism than we saw during Covid with furlough which supported 900,000 jobs across Scotland.

“So she acted as I say within six working days and brought this forward. There wasn't the space to wait for reports to be prepared to be done. We were wanting to get on and help people with their energy prices.”

When it was put to him that the announcement came as a massive shock, the cabinet minister said it should not have.

“Over the summer, she was very clear that her strategy was to reduce taxes. She and Rishi Sunak argued that out over the summer. He said one thing, she said the other.

“But it shouldn't come as a shock to anyone when she said she believed the strategy was to be more of a sort of Asian tiger economy strategy, where you keep your higher spending, but you grow your economy, and she said to do that she would be cutting taxes.

“To anyone paying any attention to that leadership contest, it was plain as day what was going to happen.

He said the action taken as a result of dealing with the consequences of Putin's invasion of Ukraine, was inflationary: “We know that we have high energy costs. We know there's been restriction on supply of oil and gas. And the net result of that is we've had to take interventions and react.

“That has been inflationary and irrespective of a small proposed cuts in tax in terms of the overall picture, the big response is the energy response.”

Mr Jack defended the decisions taken by Mr Kwarteng: “We can't tax our way to growth. No one's ever been able to do that. We're trying to create a growth strategy to help us with the challenges we face.

“We know that an extra 1% of growth brings an extra £47bn a year of tax into the economy and that's what this strategy is about.

“This is the first step and you know that we're going to hold firm with the strategy because we believe it's the right one.”

Mr Jack was also asked for his reaction to a YouGov poll published last night which showed Labour 33 points clear of the Tories. If replicated in general election it would almost certainly lead to his party being wiped out in the Commons.

The minister told the BBC host: “On opinion polls, I always give the same answer, which is the opinion poll that matters is when people go to the polls and cast their vote.

“We've seen opinion polls sway backwards and forwards. While I've been in this role, I've seen them move around dramatically, very dramatically. I think 42% in favour of breaking Scotland away from United Kingdom as opposed to 58% in December 2019.”

“Opinion polls are a snapshot of the mood of the country at the time. I prefer to look at the longer trends, but the one that really matters is when we people go to the ballot box,” he added.

There was some good news for the government on Friday morning, when the pound hit $1.12 against the dollar, returning to the same level the currency was at before the mini-budget on Friday.