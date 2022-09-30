THE Prime Minister repeatedly made “false claims” about her energy price guarantee during a round of local media interviews yesterday, the UK’s independent fact-checking charity has said.

Full Fact has now written to Liz Truss for a second time over after she told a number of BBC radio stations that £2,500 is the most a household will pay for their gas and electricity bills.

The energy price guarantee - which kicks in tomorrow - limits the amount a household can be charged per unit of gas or electricity.

The final price will depend on usage.

According to a table produced by the government that means that, typically, a detached house will pay £3,330 per year, while a semi will pay £2,650 and a purpose-built flat £1,750.

Last weekend, Ms Truss told CNN that the guarantee meant "no household is having to pay more than £2,500 on those energy bills."

That prompted the first letter from Full Fact.

However, despite that, yesterday she repeated the claim.

She told BBC Radio Nottingham: "The biggest part of the package we announced is the support on energy bills, making sure that people across this country are not facing energy bills of more than £2,500 and that businesses can get through this winter."

Ms Truss also told BBC Radio Leeds: "The action we've taken on energy bills will mean that Leeds and other people in West Yorkshire aren't going to be facing energy bills of £6,000 which is what was forecast, they're going to be, through the energy price guarantee, the maximum will be £2,500."

On BBC Radio Lancashire, she said: "Well, what is fair is that people were facing huge energy bills this winter of up to £6000 and because the government has stepped in, we are making sure that nobody faces energy bills more than a typical £2500 pounds from this weekend."

The Prime Minister told BBC Radio Stoke: "What we've done is we've taken decisive action on energy. So from this weekend, we've made sure that families are paying no more than £2500 typical bill on energy this winter and next winter."

At other points in her interviews, including with BBC Scotland, she said the maximum "typical" fuel bill will be £2,500.

Full fact said that while this was more accurate, it was “potentially still confusing as it doesn’t explicitly mention usage.”

The charity pointed out that polling by Opinim shows 38% of households wrongly believe that the Government’s energy price guarantee means their bills cannot go above £2,500.

MoneySavingExpert.com founder Martin Lewis was also critical.

"THERE IS NO £2,500 CAP ON ENERGY BILLS," he tweeted.

Instead the new 1 Oct guarantee, like the old caps, limits

- Daily charge (28p gas, 46p elec)

- & Unit rates (10p/kWh gas, 34p/kWh elec)



So use more, pay more. £2,500 is just what someone with avg use'd pay — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) September 28, 2022

"The reason it is so important not to communicate that there is a £2,500 cap [is] it risks some people, possibly vulnerable elderly people, thinking they can keep the heat on max all winter, and they won't pay more than a certain amount," he added.

Will Moy, the chief executive of Full Fact said: "We’ve written again to the Prime Minister about her false claims on local BBC radio, pointing out that almost two in five households wrongly believe that the Government’s energy price guarantee means their bills cannot go above £2,500, according to research by Opinium.

"Journalists have asked No 10 if they will correct the mistake. In response, they have pointed to interviews where Liz Truss has explained the price guarantee accurately.

“It shouldn’t be up to the public to switch channels until they find an interview where the Prime Minister correctly describes a policy that will impact every household’s finances this winter.

“Honesty in politics means correcting your mistakes, and there’s nothing more expensive than a dishonest politician.

