Protestors daubed red paint on the headquarters of Scottish Power in Glasgow as part of ongoing protests against rising prices.
The energy cap is set to rise once again on October 1 to take the average energy bill to around £2,500 per year.
While there are cost of living measures in place to try and mitigate the impact, with £400 to be taken off bills, prices will still be twice as high as last year.
The impact will be particularly felt by those on pre-payment meters.
Protestors gathered outside the Scottish Power HQ on St Vincent street, with the entrance to the building daubed in red paint.
Representatives from trade unions and pressure groups were in attendance, including Unison, the Scottish branch of the TUC and campaign group Power to the People.
Under the UK government's two-year price guarantee, the average unit price for dual fuel customers paying by direct debit on variable deals will be limited to 34p per kilowatt hour (kWh) for electricity and 10.3p per kWh for gas.
That will keep prices to around £2,500 per year for the average household, but that's still a significant increase on previous prices - last year the average price was £1,277.
Energy bills will be cut by a total £400 across the coming months with cost-of-living payments, with a reduction of £66 in October and November and £67 for the four months after that.
