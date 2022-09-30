YET ANOTHER poll has suggested Labour is on course for a landslide victory at the next general election. The survey, by Polling People for GB News, suggests Sir Keir Starmer’s party are 30 points ahead of the Tories.
It is the fifth poll in less than 24 hours to predict a massive lead for the opposition.
It will add to the pressure on Liz Truss as she prepares for the start of her first party conference as leader.
READ MORE: UK election polling: Does Labour really have a 33 point lead over the Tories?
The new People’s Polling poll of 2,216 adults said Labour would win 50% of the vote, while the Tories would take just 20%.
That’s a drop of eight points for Ms Truss’s party in little more than a week.
When the pollster asked voters to describe Ms Truss’s economic policies with one word, the top answers were rubbish, disaster, c**p, stupid, poor, s**t, useless and risky.
However, the word most voters reached for was rich.
What word or phrase first comes to mind when you think about Liz Truss’s economic policies? pic.twitter.com/48UQt5EkjD— PeoplePolling (@PeoplePolling) September 30, 2022
Asked who would be the best to run the economy just 10% of voters said a Conservative government with Ms Truss, compared to 39% who backed a Labour government with Sir Keir.
The last time Labour recorded this kind of support was during the early years of Tony Blair’s leadership.
On several occasions during the autumn of 1997, Labour even managed to top 60%.
The last time the party was ahead by more than the 33 points recorded in the latest YouGov poll was back in 1998.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here