YET ANOTHER poll has suggested Labour is on course for a landslide victory at the next general election. The survey, by Polling People for GB News, suggests Sir Keir Starmer’s party are 30 points ahead of the Tories.

It is the fifth poll in less than 24 hours to predict a massive lead for the opposition.

It will add to the pressure on Liz Truss as she prepares for the start of her first party conference as leader.

The new People’s Polling poll of 2,216 adults said Labour would win 50% of the vote, while the Tories would take just 20%.

That’s a drop of eight points for Ms Truss’s party in little more than a week.

When the pollster asked voters to describe Ms Truss’s economic policies with one word, the top answers were rubbish, disaster, c**p, stupid, poor, s**t, useless and risky.

However, the word most voters reached for was rich.

What word or phrase first comes to mind when you think about Liz Truss’s economic policies? pic.twitter.com/48UQt5EkjD — PeoplePolling (@PeoplePolling) September 30, 2022

Asked who would be the best to run the economy just 10% of voters said a Conservative government with Ms Truss, compared to 39% who backed a Labour government with Sir Keir.

The last time Labour recorded this kind of support was during the early years of Tony Blair’s leadership.

On several occasions during the autumn of 1997, Labour even managed to top 60%.

The last time the party was ahead by more than the 33 points recorded in the latest YouGov poll was back in 1998.

