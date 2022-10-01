A lecturer has been charged after an investigation into alleged theft from a college where police are assessing historical fraud claims.

The Herald has also learned that the man was dismissed from his position at South Lanarkshire College (SLC) following an internal inquiry into the reported “misuse” of its property.

But the individual insists the misdemeanours of which he stands accused were well established as “cultural norms” within SLC’s construction faculty. In a whistleblowing statement sent to national auditors and others, he said colleagues had engaged in similar activities without being disciplined and that he felt “pressured to do things” he now realises were not right.

He has refuted all allegations against him, adding that he had been made a “scapegoat” and vowing to haul SLC bosses before an employment tribunal. The man, whose identity is known to The Herald, also claimed senior SLC figures had openly encouraged unacceptable practices that led to his dismissal.

It comes as detectives continue to review information concerning longstanding claims of theft and fraud at SLC. Their probe was launched earlier this year after the college received a report on allegations that staff had “personally benefited” from use of its materials and lecturing time to “build, model and repair” their homes and other properties.

It is understood action taken against the lecturer relates to the unauthorised removal of building material from college premises.

The individual has admitted removing the material but said there was an agreement within SLC’s wet trades department that staff could purchase obsolete items for a “nominal” sum. “This was standard practice and encouraged,” the lecturer claimed in his whistleblowing statement. He added that he intended to pay for the material, just as he had always done.

He has also accused a former senior SLC figure of asking him to drop off dozens of bags of plaster at a site where construction work was undertaken. Referred to as the “Big Job”, the project, which was allegedly completed in or around 2013, is said to have involved “numerous” college staff. In addition, the lecturer has accused SLC of claiming funding for classes that were never taught and says he was asked to mark tests even though he was not qualified to do so.

The report on historical fraud allegations, which was produced by investigators from Azets, an international accountancy, audit and business services group, examines a range of concerns, including complaints that materials such as scrap were used or disposed of for “personal gain”, issues with timetabling, issues with results given to students and falsification of student numbers. There are also claims that key suppliers provided “kickbacks and freebies” to select staff in a bid to obtain business.

The document states that investigators did not identify “substantive evidence” to support most of the allegations. However, they did uncover weaknesses in college processes and offered proposals aimed at securing improvement. SLC leaders said previously that a separate investigation concluded there was no evidence of bullying or harassment at their institution.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville (left) and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (right) have in the past come under pressure to look into claims of fraud at South Lanarkshire College.

The Herald understands an appeal by the lecturer against his dismissal has failed. In a supplementary statement, he said: “I formally refute all allegations against me, and as much as it pains me and I would rather not damage the reputation of South Lanarkshire College, I regrettably find myself without any option but to do so in the face of aggressive persecution. Sadly, my only recourse is to seek justice through an employment tribunal route.

“Such have been the malicious actions of those in governance and the interim management, I have also found myself subject of a police investigation, which will ultimately be shown as a farcical and inexcusable misuse of public funds.

“Following 17 years of unblemished service to this college, where I sat on the academic board for an extended term, where I have contributed to the development of over a thousand students under my tutelage, where I have nurtured professional relationships to the benefit and enhancement of the college, I no longer recognise this organisation, which appears to have lost its way. I now realise that I have been utilised as a convenient scapegoat to suit the twisted agenda of a rogue college board.”

The latest developments come as investigations continue into complaints against principal Aileen McKechnie, interim clerk to the board Brian Keegan, and Andy Kerr, the board chair. Ms McKechnie and Mr Keegan remain suspended. Mr Kerr, a former Labour minister, has voluntarily stepped aside from his role pending the completion of inquiries.

A police spokeswoman said: “A 52-year-old man has been charged in connection with a theft from South Lanarkshire College, which occurred on Thursday, 16 June, 2022. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.” She added: “Police Scotland is working with South Lanarkshire College and is reviewing information around potential historical incidents of theft and fraud in order to establish if there is any criminality.”

An SLC spokesman said: “Alan Sherry, acting principal, can confirm that a member of staff was dismissed following an investigation into the misuse of college property.

"As is normal practice in personnel cases such as this, no further details can be provided. The college understands that the police enquiry is ongoing and has and will continue to provide all assistance.

“Paul Hutchinson, chairing member, confirms that investigations into the principal, chair and interim clerk continue and therefore there are no changes in their circumstances.”

Commenting on specific claims set out in the lecturer’s statements, the spokesman added: “The college can confirm a whistleblowing letter was received. Alan Sherry, acting principal, confirms that the whistleblowing letter was passed to Police Scotland, and only Police Scotland can comment on any ongoing investigations.”