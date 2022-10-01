Thousands of protesters have gathered on the Buchanan Galleries steps in Glasgow as energy prices reached a new record high.
Activists from the Enough Is Enough campaign joined striking unions in the city on Saturday afternoon.
The campaign began in response to the rising cost of living, with the Glasgow protest part of a national day of action tied in to the October 1 increase in the energy price cap.
The rally was addressed by trade unionists and politicians with chants of “Tories, Tories, Tories! Out, out, out!” and “the workers, united, will never be defeated”.
Glasgow says #EnoughIsEnough @eiecampaign pic.twitter.com/iExAkCWqO6— Enough is Enough Glasgow (@eieglasgow) October 1, 2022
Chris Mitchell from the GMB union, who became well known in the city for his rousing speeches during the Glasgow bin workers strike during Cop26 in November 2021, told the protesters: “You should be proud of yourselves today.
“The working class are alive and kicking!”
The protest comes as average energy bills surged by 56% on October 1 with Ofgem setting the amount that a household pays for each kilowatt hour of electricity it uses at 34p, up from 28p.
Gas prices have gone up from 7p to 10p per kilowatt hour under the latest price cap guarantee, with standing charges for both forms of energy also increasing.
It means that the typical household in the UK will spend around £2,500 on its energy bills – but anyone with higher usage will pay more.
The typical household, which contains 2.4 people, uses 2,900 units of electricity and 12,000 of gas according to Ofgem’s calculations.
The watchdog sets a price cap every three months based on international wholesale prices, but the Government stepped in earlier this year to limit this to £2,500 a year for the next two years in an effort to curb inflation.
Jess Galloway from Power To The People Glasgow said she has never been involved in a campaign that has grown so quickly.
Shouts of “I’m fixing my meter” as @RozFoyer skewers the energy companies and demands the nationalisation of energy.— Power to the People Glasgow (@PTTPGlasgow) October 1, 2022
👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/fU4Dd7R6P5
“I think the reason we have grown so quickly is because we are offering such a simple solution,” she added.
“Councils were not even thinking about a strategy on how they could keep people warm this winter let alone thinking about warm banks until we put it on the agenda.
“We’ve been at this a couple of months and they are seeing they are weak in the face of an organised working class.
“No one in this country should be punished if they cannot pay for their bills.”
Ms Galloway was joined by Paisley-based charity The Star Project who said one of the people they had worked with had died of starvation.
Chief executive Sharon Graham said: “People are absolutely terrified. This isn’t going away.
“It’s very clear to us that policies have done nothing but damage the livelihoods of our community.
“We work with thousands of people every year with food, debt, mental health and that is escalating hugely. It looks like nobody cares.”
Heather Kay, a project manager at the charity said they are helping people with gas and electricity costs.
She said: “People are losing control all over again, just like the pandemic,” adding: “We’ve already had a death of starvation in the community.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here