Fears are growing that the cost-of-living crisis will lead to surging student drop-out rates, as colleges scramble to ensure learners do not freeze or starve during winter.

Bosses at Scotland’s further education (FE) institutions have revealed emergency “warm space” plans are already in place for those struggling with the cost of energy.

Amid mounting concern over inflation and economic instability, senior figures also stressed the arrangements, which involve facilities such as libraries and study rooms, would last into spring next year. Free breakfast clubs and, in some cases, lunches will be offered at most campuses, with 90 per cent of colleges able to act as referrers to foodbanks.

Shona Struthers, chief executive of representative body Colleges Scotland (CS), said: “Colleges – despite their own very challenging budget cuts and rising bills – are going all out to put student support in place as it’s the right thing to do.

“Staying warm and having access to food and financial support is critical for learning and to help students complete their course. And, while the government has now announced plans to provide support on energy, it won’t impact on the massive rises in other living expenses.”

CS leaders said more than nine out of 10 colleges that took part in a new survey had drawn up warm space plans to support learners. Every participating institution also warned cost pressures could trigger an increase in the number of students quitting their courses.

It comes after an earlier poll by the National Union of Students (NUS) in Scotland revealed that more than a third (35 per cent) of respondents had considered dropping out for financial reasons. The survey, which was featured in NUS Scotland’s Broke report, also found nearly two-thirds of participants (64%) had experienced mental health problems because of anxiety over money. Sixty per cent told the union they were worried or stressed about finances “frequently” or “all the time”. Colleges are now “heavily” promoting sources of assistance, including bursaries and discretionary funds, to ensure students know where they can get help.

Sector bosses have, in addition, unveiled specific measures being rolled out by institutions.

At City of Glasgow College, for example, the student support and wellbeing team has set up a breakfast club and is providing emergency assistance, including same-day payments. Supermarket vouchers are also being offered to vulnerable individuals and those who have maxed out their overdraft, with bus tokens available for emergency travel.

Ms Struthers added: “Some help on offer is very practical, with one college organising distribution of free winter coats donated by staff and another offering school uniform assistance for the children of students. And every college is reviewing what more can be done to support learners in the coming months.

“Our students have already experienced incredible stresses as a result of Covid. It’s been really important that colleges have also provided vital mental health support to run alongside the financial and physical support we have offered in the face of the cost-of-living crisis. We want students to know their college is here to help wherever, whenever, and however we can.”

Lydia Rohmer, principal at West Highland College UHI and CS lead principal on student poverty, said practical help over winter would be essential.

She added: “Learning won’t happen if a student is stressed, worried about bills, or arriving hungry for their class – and the financial anxiety of some students is palpable at the moment. Whether it’s keeping students warm, providing food, or other practical means, colleges will stretch our resources as much as we can to help students cope.

“Everything we do as a college is about giving students every opportunity to enjoy a better future – it’s vital the cost-of-living crisis doesn’t overtake that chance.”

Jamie Hepburn, further and higher education minister, acknowledged it was a "challenging" time for many students.

He added: "The Scottish Government has provided over £16 million in hardship funding to colleges and universities for the current academic year to support higher and further education students in financial hardship.

“I remain in close contact with college principals and urge them to continue to prioritise the allocation of hardship funds to those students most in need due to the rising cost of living.”