Liz Truss has reportedly blocked King Charles from appearing at the COP27 climate conference in Egypt next month.

World leaders are set to descend on Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt in November for the annual gathering of nations to discuss the global environment.

During his time as the Prince of Wales, Charles spoke about climate concerns and his desire to create a sustainable world.

It was thought King Charles III would deliver a speech at the conference, however reports today said the Prime Minister rejected the idea.

Ms Truss, who is also unlikely to attend the Sharm el-Sheikh gathering, is said to have objected to the King’s plans during a personal audience at Buckingham Palace last month.

A senior royal insider told The Times : "It is no mystery that the King was invited to go there. He had to think very carefully about what steps to take for his first overseas tour, and he is not going to be attending Cop."

The source said the decision was made on the government’s advice and was “entirely in the spirit of being ever-mindful as King that he acts on government advice”.

A source who knows Charles said he would be “personally disappointed” to miss it and was “all lined up to go”, with several engagements planned around his Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) which aims to persuade businesses to invest in environmentally friendly initiatives.

The source told The Times: “The Queen gave an entirely non-political address at Cop last year . . . it sounds like he is not being given the choice. That is an error of judgment on the part of the government.

“The King could absolutely go and deliver the government’s message and give it credibility, given all the kudos he has in that space.

“It’s disappointing if people don’t believe he’d be able to do that, of course he could. He delivered the Queen’s speech at the state opening of parliament, rattling off lots of policies that went against his personal beliefs.

The decision is likely to fuel tensions between the new prime minister and the new monarch, although a Downing Street source claimed the audience had been cordial and there had “not been a row”.

The news comes amid suspicion that the government may water down, or abandon, its environmental target to achieve “net zero” by 2050.

The COP events are also know as the United Nations Climate Change Conference this year runs between November 6 and 18. At last year's COP26 in Glasgow the then-Prince of Wales gave a speech before urging world leaders to unite together and tackle climate change.

As Prince of Wales he delivered the opening speech at Cop21 in Paris in 2015, calling for a “vast military-style campaign” to fight climate change and urging world leaders to commit “trillions, not billions, of dollars”. He also played a vital role in convening and encouraging world leaders to sign up to the landmark Paris Climate Agreement at the event.

He delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of Cop26 in Glasgow, calling on world leaders to adopt a “warlike footing” to deal with the threat of climate change. In a video address to the conference last year, his mother hailed his work.

“It is a source of great pride to me that the leading role my husband played in encouraging people to protect our fragile planet lives on through the work of our eldest son Charles and his eldest son William,” she said. “I could not be more proud of them.”

Reacting to the report Levelling Up Secretary Simon Clarke said claims that Truss "ordered" the King to stay away are "simply not true".

He said the decision that the King should not attend the international gathering in Egypt had been taken "consensually" between the Government and the Palace.