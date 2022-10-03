DOUGLAS Ross will today attempt to quell discontent among his own MSPs over his leadership when he unveils new policies at the Conservative Party conference including one to help tenants get a foot on the housing ladder.

In his keynote speech to the party faithful in Birmingham the Scottish Tory leader will tell delegates of his plans to deliver "a rent to own" scheme.

Under his proposals, tenants would pay market rent for a new-build property from a landlord – who would have to sign up to the scheme – for five consecutive years, after which the tenant could apply to buy it.

To help them do so, the government would provide 25 per cent of the rent paid during the tenancy to go towards their deposit.

Mr Ross is expected to say: “The Scottish Conservatives want to help individuals and families to save up the funding they need for a deposit, which – when stuck with rent and other bills – can be too much of a stretch for many.

“And, so, the Scottish Conservatives would introduce a rent to own model. This would see renters being given back a quarter of their rent by the Government to help them to purchase the property that they live in.

“This would allow buyers to save up for a home through simply paying their rent.

“This could be a step change in helping families who are stuck in rented accommodation and unable to afford the extra that they need to save each month to put down a deposit.”

Mr Ross is facing discontent among his MSPs over his leadership with reports over the weekend suggesting some in his parliamentary group are considering whether he should be ousted.

The Herald on Sunday was told there continued to be anger over a decision to hire an aide who claimed to have worked for former Scottish Labour leader. The employment offer was withdrawn after Mr Murphy said the staffer had not worked for him.

Meanwhile, Mr Ross will also unveil a number of other new policies including plans for a National College of Scotland, which would deliver online courses, to help people acquire new skills.

“The National College of Scotland would be a partnership of Scotland’s college and university sector to deliver virtual, modular courses designed to help people learn around their busy schedules," he will say.

“Courses could also be sponsored by employers to give students access to future careers and businesses a workforce with the skills they need."

He will say the plan would be transformative in helping Scots gain new qualifications.