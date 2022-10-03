DOUGLAS Ross will still be leader of the Scottish Conservatives at Christmas, the chairman of the party has insisted.
Craig Hoy spoke out after newspaper article over the weekend suggested growing discontent among Tory MSPs over Mr Ross's leadership.
But in an interview on Monday Mr Hoy dismissed the reports.
"I've been around the media and politics for a long time. There are always these mutterings. By the time they get into the newspapers they are blown out of all proportion.
"Douglas Ross in 2021 secured a record number of votes for the Scottish Conservatives and maintained a record number of seats," he told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland.
"And he, like me and the party at Holyrood are focussed on holding the SNP to account."
Asked if Douglas Ross will still be leader by Christmas, Mr Hoy replied: "Absolutely Douglas Ross will still be leader by Christmas."
The MSP went on to say that Liz Truss would still be leading the UK party at Christmas.
The Times reported on Saturday that at least two separate moves against Mr Ross are being considered, although they are at an early stage.
It reported that one group is understood to have been holding off on making any significant moves until next year but the fallout from the “clusterf***” of the UK mini-budget has accelerated the plotting.
Discreet conversations have been held and many MSPs have been asked if they have an interest in succeeding Mr Ross. The problem for the agitators is that they cannot yet agree on an obvious candidate.
“The MSPs are not convinced there’s anyone [to replace Ross] but a lot of people are unhappy and I think if someone challenged it would crumble,” a source told The Times.
An insider told The Herald on Sunday there are still ongoing concerns over his leadership after the hiring of a staffer who claimed to have worked former Scottish Labour leader Jim Murphy.
Mr Ross described new team member Craig Paterson as having an “extensive knowledge of Scottish politics” who had once been “a key part of Scottish Labour’s operations”.
However, the party was forced to withdraw the offer after Mr Murphy denied he had ever worked with Mr Paterson.
One source said that while the Paterson situation is currently eclipsed by the economic turmoil over the budget, the episode has not “gone away”.
Asked whether there were questions over whether Mr Ross would remain as leader following the Craig Paterson appointment saga, the insider said: “I don’t think it would be an exaggeration to see it in those terms. It went down very badly, very badly."
Alongside the Paterson issue, the Scottish Conservative leader has had to deal with the resignation of some of his most senior aides.
Almost all of Ross’s senior staff, including his chief of staff, director of communications and head of digital, will leave after the UK Tory conference in Birmingham.
And he was also forced to carry out a mini reshuffle with former chief whip Stephen Kerr moved from chief whip to the education brief following the decision by Oliver Mundell to step down from that role for personal reasons.
“Appointments and so on probably don’t cross the radar of the wider party but as far as MSPs were concerned it was a very damaging incident," said the insider who said the leadership has been overshadowed by the crisis surrounding Liz Truss "for now".
But the source added: "In the climate of money being spent to prop up pensions, a situation regarding the appointment of a member of staff in Holyrood doesn’t quite hit the radar but it’s certainly the case that the situation was very damaging.
“Other things have now taken over and in terms of Douglas Ross it’s now a matter of a watching brief.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here