THE judge chairing Scotland’s official inquiry into the handling of the Covid pandemic has resigned.
Lady Poole told the Scottish Government on Friday that she was standing down for personal reasons.
She was named chair last December, when she said she was honoured to take on the job.
It means ministers must now finds another judge willing to take on the inquiry, which is expected to last several years.
The probe has 12 strands, each covering a strategic element of the handling of the pandemic “to identify lessons to be learned and recommendations as soon as practicable”.
It wil cover the period from 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2022, but it will also consider pandemic planning undertaken prior to this.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: “I am grateful to Lady Poole for the important work she has undertaken since the establishment of this Inquiry, and for her offer to assist with the transition to her successor during a notice period of up to three months.
“I thank Lady Poole for her work and wish her well.
“I have already spoken with the Lord President about arrangements for appointing a new judicial chair for the independent Inquiry.
“The Inquiry team has been drawing in key information as part of the important evidence-gathering process which precedes Inquiry hearings, and that work is continuing.
“The Scottish Government, and I know the independent Inquiry team, remain committed to this vital exercise, and people who wish to can continue to engage with the Inquiry.
“I will provide a further update to Parliament about a replacement Chair at the earliest possible opportunity.”
An independent statutory inquiry, the Scottish COVID-19 Public Inquiry was established under the Inquiries Act 2005.
Lady Poole said: “"I was honoured to be appointed by the Deputy First Minister to lead such an important independent public inquiry into the handling of a pandemic which has touched everyone in Scotland.
“However, for personal reasons, I have had to take the very difficult decision to submit my resignation as Chair.
“I will continue to assist the Scottish COVID-19 Inquiry during my notice period and would like to thank the Inquiry team for their hard work, dedication and commitment."
