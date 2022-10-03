KWASI Kwarteng has been warned over his plans to impose a “new wave of devastating Tory austerity cuts” – despite being forced into a humiliating U-turn over his tax cuts for the super-rich.

The Chancellor finally caved to pressure from financial markets, opponents and allies to reverse the controversial decision to axe the 45 per cent income tax bracket for those earning more than £150,000 in England.

Mr Kwarteng and Prime Minister Liz Truss had insisted even yesterday they had no intention of reversing the decision, announced in the Chancellor’s min-budget 10 days ago – but has been forced into a change of heart hours before the Conservative party conference begins in Birmingham.

The hostile market reaction led to the pound dropping to its lowest ever level against the dollar since decimalisation, the Bank of England forced into an emergency bond-buying strategy to stabilise pension funds and threats of further hikes to interest rates.

Michael Gove yesterday led Tory voices calling for a re-think, with Mr Kwarteng this morning admitting the policy had “become a distraction”.

Nicola Sturgeon stressed the U-turn was an example of "utter ineptitude" by the UK Government.

Mr Kwarteng insists that his growth plan, which included swathing tax cuts, “sets out a new approach to build a more prosperous economy”.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4 this morning, Mr Kwarteng declined to apologise for the turmoil caused by his announcement, adding that “there’s humiliation and contrition and I’m happy to own it”.

Asked if the policy is still the right thing to do or whether he is scrapping the plan because he cannot get it through, Mr Kwarteng said: “It’s not a question of getting it through, it’s a question of actually getting people behind the measure.

"It’s not about parliamentary games or votes in the House of Commons.

“It’s about listening to people, listening to constituents, who have expressed very strong views about this, and on balance I thought it was the right thing not to proceed.”

Pressed over Ms Truss saying on Sunday morning that she was going ahead with the plan, and explaining the timing, Mr Kwarteng said: “We get it. I get it. I saw the reaction. I saw the focus, the intense focus on that particular measure.”

Asked why he did not listen to the reaction on Saturday, he said: “We were absorbing the reaction and we were thinking ‘what are we going to do?'”

The Chancellor insisted that the 45p rate “was one element of a very comprehensive plan” and said it “even fiscally wasn’t the most significant by any means”.

Reports emerged last week that the UK Government was also considering cuts to public services to pay for the growth plan, with government borrowing costs soaring due to the economic turmoil caused by the mini-budget.

Speaking this morning, Mr Kwarteng refused to rule out a new era of austerity to pay for tax cuts.

He said: “You will see what our spending plans are in the medium-term fiscal plan but I’m not going to be drawn into that.”

The Institute of Fiscal Studies’ director Paul Johnson said the Governemnt will still need to consider cuts to public spending unless the Chancellor has further U-turns planned.

Mr Johnson said: “The direct impact of the Government’s U-turn on the abolition of the additional 45p rate of income tax is of limited fiscal significance.

“At a medium-run cost of around £2 billion a year, it represented only a small fraction of the Chancellor’s mini-budget announcements. His £45 billion package of tax cuts has now become a £43 billion package, a rounding error in the context of the public finances."

He added: “The Chancellor still has a lot of work to do if he is to display a credible commitment to fiscal sustainability.

“Unless he also U-turns on some of his other, much larger tax announcements, he will have no option but to consider cuts to public spending: to social security, investment projects, or public services.

“On the latter, the Chancellor has indicated that departments’ cash spending plans that run to 2024-25 will be left unchanged, which amounts to a real-terms cut in their generosity in the face of higher inflation.

"This will squeeze public services, but will not be enough to plug the fiscal hole the Chancellor has created for himself.”

The SNP has warned that despite the U-turn over the tax cut for the super-rich, cuts to public services remain a real threat.

SNP shadow chancellor, Alison Thewliss, said: “The Tory budget has been a disaster.

“It was inevitable this morally repugnant and hugely expensive policy would have to be reversed - after doing so much damage to people’s mortgages, pensions and the UK economy.

“People in Scotland will not forget that Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng wanted to rob the poor to pay the rich - and this U-turn will not distract from the fact they are still planning to impose a new wave of devastating Tory austerity cuts, which will hurt the poorest and threaten our NHS.”

“Douglas Ross should be apologising for demanding that the Scottish Government replicate this damaging policy in Scotland. It’s no wonder Tory MSPs are plotting to have him removed as Scottish Tory Leader. It's completely inept.”

LibDems MP Christine Jardine has warned that the “embarrassing U-turn comes too late for the millions panicking over soaring mortgage rates because of the mini budget”.

She added: "The Conservatives have a responsibility to do the right thing, which is to cancel their conference and recall Parliament for the sake of the country.

“The corporation tax cut and the bankers bonus rise need to be scrapped and we need a clear plan to help mortgage borrowers cope with eye-watering interest rate rises.

"It simply isn't right that big banks and huge companies will see their taxes slashed while people wonder how to pay the bills.

"Every day we can see more evidence this Conservative government has no plan and is completely out of touch.”

The Scottish Greens have called for Mr Kwarteng to be removed as Chancellor, warning the “colossal U-turn” has left him “humiliated and his position untenable”.

Scottish Greens economy spokesperson Maggie Chapman added: “It also brings into sharp focus the Prime Minister’s judgement for both appointing him in the first place and then signing off on his mini budget.

“Their package was always going to be cruel and unfair on struggling households, it has brought business to the brink and has saddled the country with eye watering debt.

“It is clear the Chancellor is finished, his credibility is bankrupt, and Liz Truss is clinging on in the face of mounting internal pressure. “She threw her Chancellor under a bus at the weekend to try and save her own skin, but the damage has been done."