DEPARTING Conservative ministers including Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are in line for redundancy payments totalling more than £410,000.

Former members of the government are set to be handed the pay-offs, new analysis by the Lib Dems has revealed.

This includes £18,860 for Mr Johnson, £16,876 for former cabinet ministers including Mr Sunak, Priti Patel and Michael Gove, and £14,491 for the former Solicitor General Alex Chalk.

The Lib Dems have called on Mr Johnson and other outgoing ministers not to accept the cash, so the money can be used to support struggling families instead.

Under the Ministerial and Other Pensions and Salaries Act 1991, those resigning from office are entitled to 25 per cent of the annual salaries they were paid when holding that office.

Analysis by the Liberal Democrats suggests that, across government, this will lead to a total bill to the taxpayer of at least £410,642.

Lib Dem Cabinet Office spokeswoman Christine Jardine MP, said: “It is outrageous that as families cut back on food and heating, outgoing Conservative ministers are being awarded thousands of pounds, many of them after just a few weeks in the job.

“It seems Liz Truss is against handouts for the British people, but not for her Conservative colleagues. Once again it’s one rule for Conservative MPs, another for everyone else.

“Former ministers are given financial security, while struggling families and pensioners are facing economic chaos, higher bills and collapsing health services.

“Outgoing Conservative ministers should do the decent thing and pass up their payoffs for the good of the country.”

The Cabinet Office has been approached for comment.