DOUGLAS Ross has been branded a “charlatan” after he said the Chancellor’s u-turn on abolishing the top rate of tax was “the right decision”.

The Scottish Tory leader had previously defended Kwasi Kwarteng’s scrapping of the 45p rate for those earning more than £150,000.

On the morning of the mini-budget, his social media account described the £45bn worth of tax cuts in the plan as “bold” and called for the SNP government to match them.

He defended the policy just last week, telling ITV Border he fully supported the budget.

When asked outright if he would back the measures that would give a millionaire a tax cut of £55,000 while someone on £20,000 got a tax cut of £157, Mr Ross said: "I support the budget which will see every single person in Scotland pay less tax than they currently do, if the Scottish Government follows suit."

Scottish Conservative leader says he supports the #MiniBudget which 'will see every single person in Scotland paying less tax' if the Scottish Government follow suit.@Douglas4Moray says people 'are the best judges of how to spend their own money' pic.twitter.com/Y7xZJXlW0v — Representing Border (@ITVBorderRB) September 27, 2022

However, hours after Mr Kwarteng said the UK Government would not go ahead with scrapping the 45% rate of income tax, describing it as a “distraction,” Mr Ross praised the change of heart from the Chancellor.

READ MORE: Kwasi Kwarteng scraps 45p tax rate cut for high earners as senior Tories revolt

In a speech to the party’s conference in Birmingham on Monday morning, he said: “This morning, the Chancellor has confirmed a change to the budget that was presented 10 days ago.

“I think he has made the right decision. The best parts of the government’s growth plans remain and the area that caused the most concern has gone.

“Politicians have to listen and respond – and that’s exactly what the Chancellor has done.”

Mr Ross said the mini-budget should be looked at "in the round."

"It is right that helping families through the cost-of-living crisis has been at the forefront of the political agenda.

"I welcome the capping of energy bills for both households and businesses announced by our Prime Minister.

"Other than the furlough scheme, the cap and the other measures are the largest package of support delivered by the government to families in my lifetime.

"Yes, they are major spending commitments, there is no getting away from that.

"But they send a strong signal that our new Prime Minister and this UK Government are prepared to do whatever is necessary, to help the British people through this crisis."

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf questioned Mr Ross’s credibility.

“What a charlatan,” the SNP politician tweeted. “Only days before Douglas Ross was demanding the Scottish Government back his Westminster colleagues and give a tax cut to the wealthiest.

"He must think we are buttoned up the back, unfortunately for him people see right through the Tories.”

What a charlatan, only days before Douglas Ross was demanding the Scottish Government back his Westminster colleagues and give a tax cut to the wealthiest. He must think we are buttoned up the back, unfortunately for him people see right through the Tories. https://t.co/tmmnWiawPG — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) October 3, 2022

Mr Ross was not the only Scottish Tory to praise the Chancellor's dropping of the cut.

Speaking in Dunfermline on Monday as the King and Queen Consort visited to bestow city status, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack told the PA that Mr Kwarteng should be congratulated for listening.

“We recognised for a number of quarters that it wasn’t universally welcomed,” he said.

“And he’s listened to that, he’s taken the decision to drop the plans for the 45% tax rate, but he’s stuck to all the other growth measures that he had in there, particularly helping businesses and people with their energy crisis, which is very important – so that’s what he’s done.

“And politicians are often criticised for not listening, so we should welcome the fact that he has listened and he has acted and he has acted swiftly.”

The row comes as Mr Ross faces a challenge to keep his position in the Scottish Tories.

Over the weekend, there were reports that two camps in the Holyrood party are questioning his leadership following a series of gaffes.

A senior party source told the Scottish Sun that one group had been holding off on making any significant moves until next year but the "fallout from the clusterf*** of the UK government’s mini-budget has accelerated plotting.”

Elsewhere in his speech, Mr Ross called for more support for Scots living in rural communities.

He told delegates that his party will “deliver opportunity and a fair deal to every part of our country”.

Mr Ross said rural communities had "been left behind for far too long."

“In the SNP’s Scotland, where you live has a huge impact on the quality of life you will have.

“Wages in Moray are nearly half of what people in East Renfrewshire earn, pupils in East Renfrewshire are around two times more likely to get a top grade in their Highers than those in Angus – and the life expectancy of people in Glasgow is six years lower than people in East Dunbartonshire.

“Just think about that – where you live will define your education, your salary and even how long your life will be. How can that be fair in today’s Scotland?"

He proposed a National College of Scotland which would specialise in virtual learning, "designed around delivering bite-sized, modular courses to help people to learn around their own busy schedules. "

Mr Ross also confirmed plans for a Rent-to-Own scheme which would see tenants pay market rent for a new-build property from a landlord for five consecutive years, after which the tenant could apply to buy it.

To help them do so, the government would provide 25% of the rent paid during the tenancy to go towards their deposit.

He said this would give "more Scots a stake in the community they live in."