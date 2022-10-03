Dunfermline has officially become a city after a ceremony attended by King Charles on Monday.

The new monarch officially conferred city status on the former town in a ceremony in Dunfermline city chambers.

Attended by both the King and Queen Consort Camilla, the event marked the first joint public engagement since the royal mourning ended.

The King said he was “delighted” when it was announced the town would become a city.

He said he hoped people would feel a “real sense of pride in this new chapter”.

The letters patent confirming Dunfermline formally awarded city status

Crowds of people cheered as the royals arrived at the city chambers, with the new monarch greeted by a party including First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and local Provost Jim Leishman.

Residents of Scotland's newest official city said it was a "historic" day as Dunfermline gained the new title.

Bill Henderson, 71, said: “It’s a historic event.

“I was born just before the Queen was came to the throne, so she’s been my monarch my whole life. It’s just exciting.

“And especially a King Charles coming back to Dunfermline when King Charles the First was born here, however long ago that was.”

Teacher Carol Williams, 52, said: “it’s such an honour for Dunfermline to be his first visit as the new King.”

Following the official council meeting, the royals will visit Dunfermline abbey to mark its 950th anniversary.