MSP Russell Findlay has described why he decided to leave journalism to become a Conservative MSP.
Mr Findlay worked as a crime and investigations reporter for almost 30 years but embarked upon a new career in politics after standing successfully for election to the Scottish Parliament last year.
He was elected to represent the west of Scotland and now holds the brief of shadow minister for community safety in Douglas Ross's Holyrood team.
Speaking at the Conservative party conference in Birmingham this morning ahead of Mr Ross's address at a fringe event, Mr Findlay said he struggled to get justice after an horrific acid attack on his doorstep though he went on to say the main reason for his career switch was that politics did not return to normal after the 2014 independence referendum.
"This is not only my first time speaking at our UK conference, it’s actually my first time even being here.
Scottish Conservative MSP Russell Findlay
"I was elected as an MSP just over a year ago after almost three decades as an investigate journalist. As a crime reporter I exposed crooks and fought for the underdog," he said.
"So why did I stand for election? Why enter this strange world of politics? People who know me were astonished when I raised my head above the parapet. It’s a pretty extreme mid-life crisis I admit.
"Prior to deciding to put my name on the ballot paper, there was not a single photo of me in the public domain. I had to stay anonymous for my own safety.
"But being in the spotlight doesn’t come naturally, unlike the selfie-loving First Minister up the road.
"You know, my young daughter was once ambushed for a Sturgeon selfie that ended up being used in SNP propaganda. I sometimes think I must be the only person in Scotland not to have may picture taken with her.
"But the catalyst that caused me to seek elected office was my personal experience of Scotland’s justice system. A few days before Christmas, almost 7 years ago, I was attacked on the doorstep of my own home.
"A hitman disguised as a postman threw sulphuric acid into my face and tried to stab me.
"My 10 year old daughter came downstairs to see me fighting for my life. She could have come downstairs to find me dead. The hitman was restrained, handed over to police and is still behind bars.
"The millionaire gangster who put out the contract on me evaded justice. For years I had reported on victims being treated with indifference and contempt by the system. I then learned exactly how they felt. I am scunnered by Scotland’s justice system and determined to give voice to crime victims as an MSP."
He added: "But that’s not the main reason why I am here today. After the 2014 independence referendum — in which the people of Scotland rejected the SNP’s destructive obsession — I assumed that politics would return to normal.
"But the SNP refused to get on with the day job. They refused to do what was right for Scotland and our people.
"I realised that if people like me and you, the quiet majority, did not speak out then noisy nationalist voices would dominate. I have become increasingly concerned about our society under SNP rule.
"I have seen our cherished values and our institutions – education, justice, free speech – eroded by these political careerists. Those are the fundamental reason why I stood for election."
Mr Findlay was targeted on his doorstep shortly before Christmas 2015, when a hitman disguised in a Royal Mail uniform, threw sulphuric acid in his face.
He overpowered the attacker, who was later jailed for ten years.
