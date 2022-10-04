UK ministers have been accused of failing to make COP26 “a turning point” on environmental action as they come under pressure from the hosts of the next climate summit.

The Egyptian government, which will host COP27 next month, has reportedly warned Tory ministers against “backtracking from the global climate agenda” amid concerns Liz Truss is set to scale back the push towards net zero.

The UK Government hosted Cop26 in Glasgow under the presidency of Alok Sharma – with Mr Sharma putting pressure on developing nations to scale back burning coal.

Mr Sharma was left visibly upset in Glasgow when countries including India watered down commitments on fossil fuels from ‘phasing out’ to ‘phasing down’.

According to the Guardian, the Egyptian government, which will host COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, has criticised the UK Government in a highly unusual diplomatic move - with the hosts of the summits responsible for a smooth handover of the crunch talks.

The move is reportedly been triggered by reports that King Charles has effectively been banned by the Prime Minister from attending COP27.

It is believed that some Commonwealth countries, which are on the frontline of the climate emergency, are privately concerned over Ms Truss blocking King Charles’s appearance at COP27, as he acts as their head of state.

Boris Johnson proudly spoke out about the need for the UK Government to keep its climate targets on track.

The UK Government has pledged to become net zero by 2050, five years after the target for Scotland.

But Ms Truss has caused anger from climate activists for allowing up to 1000 new oil and gas licences to be awarded in the North Sea.

The Scottish Government has also accused her administration of “an attack on nature” over environmental regulations in the Chancellor’s mini-budget.

A COP27 spokesperson told the Guardian: “The Cop president designate is disappointed by these reports (of Charles’s non-attendance at Cop27).

“The Egyptian presidency of the climate conference acknowledges the longstanding and strong commitment of His Majesty to the climate cause, and believes that his presence would have been of great added value to the visibility of climate action at this critical moment.

“We hope that this doesn’t indicate that the UK is backtracking from the global climate agenda after presiding over Cop26.”

The Scottish Greens, who agreed a power-sharing co-operation agreement with the SNP at Holyrood last year, have warned that the UK Government must back up warm words on the climate crisis with action.

Mark Ruskell, Greens environment spokesperson, said: "It is less than a year since COP left Glasgow, and so many of the limited promises that were made are looking like hot air.

"The path that Liz Truss and her Cabinet are taking is bad for people and for our planet. They have doubled down on fossil fuels and nuclear and are even trying to bring back fracking in England.

"We can't go on like this. We don't have time to waste. What we need is a major investment in renewables and a fundamental restructuring of our energy sector.”

He added: "COP 26 was meant to be our last best chance to address the climate emergency. It should have been a turning point when the governments of the world came together to take the action that is so badly needed. This year's event must be different. It has to go much further.

“The world was looking to the UK Government to show leadership at COP26, but they have betrayed that trust with their climate wrecking policies since Glasgow. The Egyptian COP presidency will have an even harder job now to rebuild that trust in the process.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “We have a proud record when it comes to COP, [and] we are forging ahead with our plans for net zero.

“Forty per cent of our power now comes from clean energy sources and we will continue to deliver on those promises.”