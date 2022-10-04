SCOTLAND’S Covid inquiry has been thrown into chaos after senior lawyers quit en masse – leading to the chairwoman standing down.
Reports suggest that the lead counsel, Douglas Ross KC, and three junior counsel resigned last Thursday, prompting Lord Poole to quit as chairwoman.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney announced Lady Poole’s resignation on Monday, put down to personal reasons.
But the Times has reported that relations between the lawyers and Lady Poole had broken down.
Peter Watson, who represents some of the bereaved families who lost relatives in care homes, has called for “a clear, frank and full explanation” from ministers over the situation.
Aamer Anwar, a solicitor acting for Scottish Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, claimed it was “ironic and deeply worrying” that the UK-wide inquiry into the pandemic was proceeding while the Scottish inquiry “appears to have stalled”.
A spokesman for the inquiry said: “We can confirm that four members of the counsel team have left the inquiry.
"We are immensely grateful for their contribution to the inquiry’s progress and wish them every success. The independent inquiry is continuing its important work on behalf of the public pending the appointment of a new chair.”
A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “A public inquiry operates independently of ministers. As a result, the procedure, conduct and operation of the inquiry, including staffing and counsel appointments, are matters for the chair.
"The Scottish Government is keen to help ensure the excellent progress made so far by the inquiry is continued. Consequently, work to appoint a new chair is being progressed at pace.
“The Deputy First Minister has already spoken with the Lord President about arrangements for appointing a new judicial chair. Having advised MSPs on Monday he undertook to provide a further update to parliament about a replacement chair at the earliest opportunity.”
