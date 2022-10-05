DOUGLAS Ross has dared his internal critics to declare themselves and have an “open discussion” about his future.

The beleaguered Scottish Tory leader said he could survive any challenge.

The Moray MP also insisted Liz Truss could “absolutely” lead the UK Tories to a general election win despite the chaos of her first weeks in office.

Mr Ross became Scottish Tory leader in August 2020 after his predecessor, Jackson Carlaw, unexpectedly quit after just five months following a suspected plot against him.

Weekend reports suggested Mr Ross is now facing his own leadership crisis, as some MSPs consider replacing him after a series of poor decisions and a staff exodus.

Mr Ross famously flip-flopped over Boris Johnson’s future as Prime Minister earlier this year, saying he should quit over Partygate, then that he should stay, then that he should go again.

He also backed Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s politically inept decision to scrap the 45p top rate of income tax south of the border, then said he had been right to U-turn and drop it.

Mr Ross also infuriated MSPs by being taken in by a trickster who inflated his CV and was briefly named the party’s head of research at Holyrood.

Earlier this week, Mr Ross admitted there was discontent in the ranks.

He added: “I read the stories, but if I get to Hogmanay and I am still leader then clearly I will have outlived the expectations of the Scottish media.”

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland this morning, Mr Ross was asked if Ms Truss could survive as leader and win the next general election.

He replied: “Absolutely.”

Asked if he could survive given his own job was under threat as well, Mr Ross said: “Yes, I can survive as well.

“If anyone else wants to do that they can get up and do the early morning GMS [Good Morning Scotland] interviews as well.”

Asked about plotting against him, Mr Ross did not deny there were moves afoot.

He said: “If these anonymous sources want to put their name to it, then I'll happily go and speak to them.”

Asked if he knew who they were, he said: “I have my views but I'll keep that to myself.

“They are anonymous because they are not willing to put their name to it.

“When they put their name to it, then I'll have an open discussion with some of them.”

Pressed on this being a problem for him, Mr Ross said: “I think everyone knows that in every party there's people who would like to have more of a role, would maybe like to say more and they will put down anonymous quotes.

“That's not unique to the Conservative Party. Sadly it’s not even unique to politics.”

Asked whether he was part of a plot to bring down Mr Carlaw, Mr Ross did not deny it, but merely said he had never and would never make anonymous comments.

Asked about the row party about whether to uprate benefits by inflation or less, Mr Ross did not give a definitive view, but said he wanted to help to go to those most in need.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said Mr Ross needed to show what he stands for after his flip flopping over the 45p rate of income tax.

He said: “Douglas Ross could be on Strictly: he’s dancing all around the policy ballroom, backflipping on a few statements here, swerving round a political stance or two there.

“He needs to sit still for a minute because all of this is making me wonder: what exactly does Mr Ross stand for?

“Let’s not forget, this isn't the first time he’s applied some fancy footwork to principles and beliefs.

“He didn’t seem to know whether he wanted Boris to resign or not.

“Is it really any wonder, then, that we should be questioning his judgment?”